Yankees Player Rushed to Hospital in Ambulance After Suffering Gruesome Injury at Home Plate

WARNING: This article contains descriptions and footage of a graphic injury that some readers will find disturbing,

New York Yankees players, coaches, fans, and baseball fans in general were left in shock and dismay after a gruesome injury to third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera Monday night.

The Yankees were on the road against the Seattle Mariners and picked up a big 11-5 win.

But that win came with an excruciating cost.

With the game just about wrapped up in the ninth inning, Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit a sacrifice fly for Cabrera to score.

While rounding home plate, the 26-year-old Cabrera awkwardly planted his left leg, causing it and his ankle to bend and twist horrifically.

The pain was etched on Cabrera’s face, who was pounding the dirt in likely both pain and frustration.

You can view the graphic incident for yourself below:

One last warning about the graphic nature of this video

Aaron Judge scores Oswaldo Cabrera on the sac fly; however, Oswaldo is down after touching home plate and his being looked by both training staffs. #RepBx | #Yankees pic.twitter.com/ltZO2AAXeM — Depressed New York Fan (@JudgeEnjoyer) May 13, 2025

The violent nature of the leg break and palpably visceral response of Cabrera left a dour mood over an otherwise solid win for the AL East-leading Yankees.

Yankees teammate and center fielder Trent Grisham was visibly emotional while speaking after the game, even wiping away a tear:

Trent Grisham wipes away a tear after talking about Oswaldo Cabrera pic.twitter.com/LktaxXFMir — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 13, 2025

Judge, meanwhile, relayed a bit of humor and optimism to the otherwise grim affair:

“He called me over and asked ‘Did I score?’ Kinda shows you the type of guy he is.” – Aaron Judge on what Oswaldo Cabrera said to him before being sent to the hospital pic.twitter.com/mpKIBnCM7J — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 13, 2025

A somber Judge, after calling the entire ordeal “terrible,” added that Cabrera was still mostly concerned with the team, despite the outpouring of concern going the other way.

“Before he got carted off, he just, he called me over and just said, ‘Hey, did I score?'” Judge recalled. “So it just kinda shows you what kinda guy he is. Something like that happens and kind of the only thing on his mind through all of it, all the pain and everything, is just, ‘Did I score?'”

And it makes sense that Cabrera is concerned about the Yankees’ standing.

Their AL East division lead over their most hated rivals, the Boston Red Sox, is only a handful of games, so every game matters in this very early jockeying for divisional and playoff positioning.

Cabrera was ultimately carted off the field in an ambulance:

Thoughts and prayers for Oswaldo Cabrera 🙏 pic.twitter.com/L2oVkoJDKr — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) May 13, 2025

According to ESPN, Cabrera, a native of Venezuela, was swiftly taken to a local hospital.

Do you watch baseball? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 43% (302 Votes) No: 57% (398 Votes)

“This is a tough one, especially a guy that’s grinded his whole life and finally got an opportunity to be our everyday guy and been excelling at it,” Judge told reporters.

“I think everyone understands it was a pretty serious situation,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So, just praying for our guy tonight and hoping for the best. Trust that he’s in good hands as he goes through the night here.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.