Share
News
Sports
Greg Biffle is pictured during driver introductions before the 2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Greg Biffle is pictured during driver introductions before the 2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race in Daytona Beach, Florida. (John Raoux / AP)

A Year Before His Tragic Death, NASCAR's Greg Biffle Saved Lives in Flood-Ravaged North Carolina

 By Joe Saunders  December 18, 2025 at 5:19pm
Share

A week before Christmas, veteran NASCAR driver Greg Biffle is making headlines for the most tragic of reasons: He was killed, along with his wife and two children, in a private plane crash in western North Carolina, according to news reports.

But a little over a year ago, he was making headlines of a different kind: For heroism in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

According to WCNC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina, Thursday’s fatal crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. near Statesville Regional Airport in Iredell County, north of Charlotte.

Biffle was officially identified as a victim by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, according to WCNC.

A friend of Biffle’s, YouTube personality and professional driver Garrett Mitchell — known by the name Cleetus McFarland — published a Facebook post announcing that Biffle was on board the plane with his family en route to a Florida visit.

The news ignited mourning in the racing world:

But it also inspired memories of Biffle’s actions last year as North Carolinians struggled with the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene.

Piloting his private helicopter, Biffle flew among cut-off communities, ferrying supplies and even Starlink internet service to hard-hit areas.

His social media posts documenting the activity were riveting. Here’s an example:

Related:
Wife of NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle Sent a Foreboding Text Message from Plane Minutes Before Fatal Crash: Report

Biffle was far from the only private citizen who stepped up in the face of failure by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deal with the storm, but was a well-known face of welcome relief.

And as news spread about Thursday’s crash, tributes filled social media.

“The world didn’t just lose a NASCAR great today,” South Carolina meteorologist Chris Jackson wrote in an X post. “The world lost a great man and great family that selflessly stepped up and used their resources for the greater good to help total strangers during their greatest time of need.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, according to ESPN.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




A Year Before His Tragic Death, NASCAR's Greg Biffle Saved Lives in Flood-Ravaged North Carolina
Pelosi Discusses Possibility of Third Trump Impeachment if Democrats Win House
Family of Republican Club VP Killed in Brown Shooting Told She Was Specifically Targeted: Report
Chuck Schumer Accuses GOP Senator of 'Despicable Islamophobia' for Telling the Truth
Trump Claims Rob Reiner's Death Was Due to 'Anger He Caused Others' Via His 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation