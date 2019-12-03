SECTIONS
Lifestyle News Sports
Print

A Year After Twin Brother's Suicide, Former NFL Player George Atkinson III Dies at 27

George Atkinson #34 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 22, 2014, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Hannah Foslien / Getty ImagesGeorge Atkinson #34 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 22, 2014, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Hannah Foslien / Getty Images)

By Kim Davis
Published December 3, 2019 at 1:40pm
Print

George Atkinson III, former Notre Dame and NFL running back, has died at the age of 27, roughly one year after the death of his twin brother.

Pete Sampson, Notre Dame writer for “The Athletic,” confirmed the athlete’s death on Twitter, stating that Atkinson had been struggling with depression since the death of his twin brother, Josh, in 2018.

Atkinson and his twin brother played college football at Notre Dame from 2011 – 2013. Atkinson later went on to play in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders and the Cleveland Browns, Sports Illustrated reported.

TRENDING: Maxine Waters Under Fire from Her Own Party, Including AOC and Others: Report

The Atkinson twins were the sons of Super Bowl champion George Atkinson II, a star safety for the Oakland Raiders who helped his team win the Super Bowl XI championship in 1977.

At this time, details surrounding Atkinson’s death have not been released.

In an open letter published by The Unsealed, Atkinson wrote about his mother’s lifelong struggle with mental health and drug addiction. She died in 2018 of complications from Crohn’s disease.

“We both were grieving but I thought Josh was taking it better than me,” Atkinson wrote. “I guess he was just masking it.”

When his brother died by suicide on Christmas Day last year, Atkinson said the pain was indescribable.

RELATED: How the Colts GM and Wife Saved the Lives of 4 Children in Need

“That’s the moment I felt like I lost everything. That’s the moment I can’t describe. I never want you to feel his pain or my pain,” the football player wrote.

Atkinson continued to explain that he drew strength and purpose from his two-year-old daughter and knew he had to keep moving forward for her.

“Please, let out your emotions,” Atkinson advised those who have been habitually stifling their own pain. “Don’t hold them in.”

Our prayers go out to Atkinson’s family during this tragic time.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







A Year After Twin Brother's Suicide, Former NFL Player George Atkinson III Dies at 27
Elderly Woman Reportedly Called Neighbor's Pit Bull a 'Bad Breed' Until Dog Saved Her Life
Football Player Walks Onto Field with 'Daughters' on Senior Day After Both His Parents Passed Away
Singer Sia Walks Register to Register at Walmart Paying Tabs for Several Customers
Cops Help Homeless Veteran Get Vehicle Repaired for Free Instead of Having SUV Towed Away
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×