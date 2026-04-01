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Congressional Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, right, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan and Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, appear at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4. Democrat leadership is reportedly debating fielding a straight, white, Christian man for president after its more diverse candidates have fallen flat in recent elections.
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Congressional Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, right, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan and Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, appear at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4. Democrat leadership is reportedly debating fielding a straight, white, Christian man for president after its more diverse candidates have fallen flat in recent elections. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

After Years of Bashing Straight, Christian, White Men, Dems Reportedly Conclude They Need One to Win WH

 By Johnathan Jones  March 31, 2026 at 7:22pm
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Democrats appear to have found themselves in a bit of a pickle.

After years of treating straight, Christian, white men as lepers, some in the party apparently now feel they could need one to win back the White House.

According to Axios, some within the party are increasingly having conversations about running a white male candidate for 2028.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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