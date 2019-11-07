Years Before Complaint, Whistleblower's Lawyer Vowed to 'Get Rid' of Trump

The credibility of the partisan push to oust President Donald Trump and undo the 2016 election took another major hit as the apparent motives of prominent anti-Trump lawyer Mark Zaid were found in a pair of tweets from 2017.

Zaid is an attorney representing the whistleblower who filed a complaint about the president’s July phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Since Jan 20th, I would much rather be in Canada. What a great country! We’ll be great again when @realDonaldTrump leaves,” Zaid wrote in one July 2017 tweet

“It’s very scary,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters. We have to.”

Since Jan 20th, I would much rather be in Canada. What a great country! We’ll be great again when @realDonaldTrump leaves. https://t.co/oo2Si8EfFb — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 1, 2017

It’s very scary. We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters. We have to. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 2, 2017

The tweets don’t tell the whole story, however.

In 2017, just months after posting those tweets, Zaid co-founded a nonprofit called Whistleblower Aid that helps make it easier “for whistleblowers to expose wrongdoing without breaking the law or incurring criminal liability,” according to the organization’s website.

Do you think Zaid is trying to get rid of Trump at any cost? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (185 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

The home page of the nonprofit’s site says that “whistleblowers are our last line of defense” and that whistleblowers are “more important than ever.”

According to the Washington Examiner, Whistleblower Aid began a major advertising campaign after its September 2017 launch.

The campaign featured ads on Washington, D.C., Metro trains and mobile billboards around major government buildings like the White House and the CIA headquarters.

TRENDING: DOJ Admits Unbelievable Error Around Peter Strzok in Michael Flynn Case

Despite the whistleblower complaint’s credibility coming under increasing fire, it looks like Zaid isn’t done yet.

RELATED: Sondland's Own Words Prove Quid Pro Quo Confirmation Is 100% Fake News

The lawyer announced last month that he is also representing a second anonymous client.

NEWS UPDATE: I can confirm this report of a second #whistleblower being represented by our legal team. They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against. This WBer has first hand knowledge. https://t.co/zYkUYgJ0mE — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) October 6, 2019

It appears Zaid’s opinion of any impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump was decided on Inauguration Day, and it seems there’s not a shred of evidence that can convince him otherwise.

With Trump Derangement Syndrome so ingrained in much of Washington, this shameless partisan behavior is what we should expect for the rest of Trump’s time in office.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.