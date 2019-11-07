SECTIONS
Years Before Complaint, Whistleblower's Lawyer Vowed to 'Get Rid' of Trump

By Jared Harris
Published November 6, 2019 at 5:01pm
The credibility of the partisan push to oust President Donald Trump and undo the 2016 election took another major hit as the apparent motives of prominent anti-Trump lawyer Mark Zaid were found in a pair of tweets from 2017.

Zaid is an attorney representing the whistleblower who filed a complaint about the president’s July phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Since Jan 20th, I would much rather be in Canada. What a great country! We’ll be great again when @realDonaldTrump leaves,” Zaid wrote in one July 2017 tweet

“It’s very scary,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters. We have to.”

The tweets don’t tell the whole story, however.

In 2017, just months after posting those tweets, Zaid co-founded a nonprofit called Whistleblower Aid that helps make it easier “for whistleblowers to expose wrongdoing without breaking the law or incurring criminal liability,” according to the organization’s website.

The home page of the nonprofit’s site says that “whistleblowers are our last line of defense” and that whistleblowers are “more important than ever.”

According to the Washington Examiner, Whistleblower Aid began a major advertising campaign after its September 2017 launch.

The campaign featured ads on Washington, D.C., Metro trains and mobile billboards around major government buildings like the White House and the CIA headquarters.

Despite the whistleblower complaint’s credibility coming under increasing fire, it looks like Zaid isn’t done yet.

The lawyer announced last month that he is also representing a second anonymous client.

It appears Zaid’s opinion of any impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump was decided on Inauguration Day, and it seems there’s not a shred of evidence that can convince him otherwise.

With Trump Derangement Syndrome so ingrained in much of Washington, this shameless partisan behavior is what we should expect for the rest of Trump’s time in office.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
