Share
Commentary

After Years of Pretending Assistant HHS Sec. 'Rachel' Levine Was Normal, Leftists Fixate on RFK Jr. and Kid Rock Being Shirtless

 By Michael Schwarz  February 18, 2026 at 2:24pm
Share

Liberalism, a mental disorder with no known earthly cure, requires its adherents to believe the opposite of the truth.

For instance, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and music legend Kid Rock teamed up for a 90-second video, posted to the social media platform X, in which the duo encouraged Americans to eat right and work out, prompting miserable liberals to crawl out of the woodwork and dismiss the video as “strange” or “bizarre.”

Those same liberals, of course, found nothing odd about former HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Richard “Rachel” Levine, a man posing as a woman.

Remember, liberals tell us that democracy requires censorship, abortion equals health care, and so forth. Of course they would normalize men in dresses.

As for the video itself, set to Kid Rock’s upbeat 1998 hit “Bawitdaba,” the secretary and the rocker appeared shirtless at the outset.

Following a hype-filled, patriotic buildup, the video showed the duo working out. Then, Kennedy appeared shirtless again. At one point, he even took a dip in cold water while still wearing jeans.

Finally, after more working out, the pair ended up in another pool drinking whole milk.

Kennedy’s message on X read: “GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD.”

No normal person, of course, could argue with that message.

Unlike normal people, however, liberals prefer to wallow in their misery.

Related:
Overnight: Moderna Stock Price Took a Steep Drop After FDA Rejected MRNA-Based Flu Shot Late Tuesday

The left-wing outlet Mediaite called the video “bizarre.”

Mercifully, thanks to Elon Musk’s purchase of X — and by God’s grace — liberals no longer dominate that platform as they once did.

Thus, a slew of X users both excoriated Mediaite and reminded liberals of Levine.

In short, liberals find the combination of RFK Jr.’s fitness, Kid Rock’s hype anthem, and a positive health message “bizarre.” But they saw nothing abnormal about an overweight man in a dress serving as Health and Human Services Secretary.

No wonder we find it so difficult to coexist with them.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Colbert Catastrophe: FEC Urged to Investigate After Host Lies About Censorship, Raising Millions for Crockett Opponent
Outrageous: The Wokesters Have Finally Come for Carrie Underwood - Superstar Country Singer Attacked Multiple Times
The Atlantic Runs a Strange 'Hitler's Greenland Obsession' Piece Clearly Meant to Target Trump
After Years of Pretending Assistant HHS Sec. 'Rachel' Levine Was Normal, Leftists Fixate on RFK Jr. and Kid Rock Being Shirtless
Report: Legacy Media 'Journalist' Caught Giving Marco Rubio the Finger During Press Conference
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation