After Years of Pretending Assistant HHS Sec. 'Rachel' Levine Was Normal, Leftists Fixate on RFK Jr. and Kid Rock Being Shirtless

Liberalism, a mental disorder with no known earthly cure, requires its adherents to believe the opposite of the truth.

For instance, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and music legend Kid Rock teamed up for a 90-second video, posted to the social media platform X, in which the duo encouraged Americans to eat right and work out, prompting miserable liberals to crawl out of the woodwork and dismiss the video as “strange” or “bizarre.”

Those same liberals, of course, found nothing odd about former HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Richard “Rachel” Levine, a man posing as a woman.

Remember, liberals tell us that democracy requires censorship, abortion equals health care, and so forth. Of course they would normalize men in dresses.

As for the video itself, set to Kid Rock’s upbeat 1998 hit “Bawitdaba,” the secretary and the rocker appeared shirtless at the outset.

Following a hype-filled, patriotic buildup, the video showed the duo working out. Then, Kennedy appeared shirtless again. At one point, he even took a dip in cold water while still wearing jeans.

Finally, after more working out, the pair ended up in another pool drinking whole milk.

Kennedy’s message on X read: “GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD.”

I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD. pic.twitter.com/PkK8IfkPU4 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 17, 2026

No normal person, of course, could argue with that message.

Unlike normal people, however, liberals prefer to wallow in their misery.

Who is this marketing supposed to resonate with? I don’t know anyone who would look at this and say, “Sick.” — Reid Small (@ReidSmall) February 17, 2026

THIS IS VERY STRANGE! WHY DO YOU WEAR JEANS IN THE TUB? WHAT DOES ANY OF THIS HAVE TO DO WITH UNPASTEURIZED MILK? — Rush Limbane (@RealRushLimbane) February 18, 2026

The left-wing outlet Mediaite called the video “bizarre.”

Bizarre New RFK Jr Video Features Shirtless Secretary Climbing Into Tub in Jeanshttps://t.co/4h9Q2h0Owk — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 17, 2026

Mercifully, thanks to Elon Musk’s purchase of X — and by God’s grace — liberals no longer dominate that platform as they once did.

Thus, a slew of X users both excoriated Mediaite and reminded liberals of Levine.

3 likes. 17 k views. Close up shop and get a real job. This isn’t news. — Harrison Bergeron’s X Account (@AnthroDood) February 17, 2026

I think “hot” is the word you’re looking for. — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) February 17, 2026

Libs are so weird — KScores (@KScores) February 18, 2026

Now this, ladies and gentlemen is our head of health, Do not EVER compare him to the prior man that held that position. There is no comparison between the 2. — TomDoe Presents (@iAm_TomDoe) February 18, 2026

Great difference from the space alien Administration we had! pic.twitter.com/khBvs0aPno — Marco Montana 🇺🇸 (@Marc_Montana) February 17, 2026

In short, liberals find the combination of RFK Jr.’s fitness, Kid Rock’s hype anthem, and a positive health message “bizarre.” But they saw nothing abnormal about an overweight man in a dress serving as Health and Human Services Secretary.

Rachel Levine is supposedly a pediatrician. Can you imagine letting this creepy guy treat your kids? pic.twitter.com/I5cj2STddg — The American Girl (@TheAmericanGrl) February 12, 2023

No wonder we find it so difficult to coexist with them.

