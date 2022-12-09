Parler Share
News
Neal McDonough poses during the 61st Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on June 20.
Neal McDonough poses during the 61st Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on June 20. (Valery Hache - AFP / Getty Images)

'Yellowstone' Actor Reflects on His Time in Hollywood and Putting God First

 By Jack Davis  December 8, 2022 at 5:28pm
Parler Share

Actor Neal McDonough has known the lows of Hollywood, such as the time his career was in deep trouble because he would not do sex scenes.

But in an interview with Fox News, McDonough revealed the source of his strength through the lean times.

“I was blessed at a very young age to have a strong relationship with God. And it’s been paramount in my life, as everyone kind of knows,” he said.

McDonough now plays Malcolm Beck in the hit show “Yellowstone” alongside Kevin Costner and served as the host of the TV special “O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir.”

“It’s shows like ‘O Holy Night’ that kind of reinforce that family is the most important thing on the planet. There’s nothing like family,” he told Fox.

Trending:
Supreme Court Makes Decision on Dominion Voting Systems Case


The spiritual message of the special should be the core of the Christmas season, McDonough said.

“We get caught up in so many things, especially during the holiday season. … It can be a very emotional time. But when you have a core to lean back on, whether it’s immediate family or our heavenly Father, that’s how you get through things in life. And for me, it’s vitally important. … It’s about family and it’s about love,” he said.

McDonough said opportunities such as “O Holy Night” come along too rarely.

Are you a fan of "Yellowstone"?

“There are few times where I get to talk about things that are really, really important to me in my life, and that’s my relationship with God and family,” McDonough said.

“In the films that [my wife Ruvé and I] have been doing … the last couple of years, they talk about those things. [They] talk about what it’s like to have your faith challenged or how you can overcome certain difficulties in life knowing that God has your back.”

McDonough shared some rules that provide guardrails for life.

“Family first, me second. God first, me second. And when you run by those rules, things are a lot easier. You’re not as tempted to do stupid things,” he said.

“We’re all flawed, we’re all human. We all make mistakes every single day. But it’s how we get up the next day and kind of dust it off that dictates what kind of person you are.”

In 2010, McDonough said he was fired from the ABC show “Scoundrels” because he would not do sex scenes, according to another Fox report.

Related:
Celine Dion Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Rare Incurable Condition in Tearful Video: 'It Hurts Me to Tell You'

“I remember falling to my knees and saying, ‘God, why have you forgotten about me? Why am I being punished so much?’” he said.

“And as soon as those words came out of my mouth, I realized what self-absorbed questions those were. God has given me so much. We all experience challenges in our lives. I should be grateful — and thankful — for all the blessings I’m given.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Yellowstone' Actor Reflects on His Time in Hollywood and Putting God First
Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Biden's 'Unpatriotic Embarrassment,' Abandoning Marine Veteran
Watch: Idaho Police Chief Vows Murder Case Won't Fade, Then He Breaks Down and Gets Personal
Celine Dion Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Rare Incurable Condition in Tearful Video: 'It Hurts Me to Tell You'
Idaho Police Issue Big Update Related to Murders of 4 College Students - A New Search Is Underway
See more...

Conversation