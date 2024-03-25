Actor Forrie J. Smith jumped on social media Saturday and said he’d been kicked off a flight for refusing to sit next to a passenger who was wearing a mask.

Smith, who played Lloyd Pierce on “Yellowstone,” posted a video explaining the situation to Instagram.

“You need to hear this story,” he wrote.

“You know, my social media people tell me you like me face-to-face,” Smith said as the video started. “But you know what? I can’t say face-to-face when I want.”

“Like, I just got kicked of a plane in — where the h*** am I at?” he said, looking around.

At that point, a woman’s voice from off-camera told him, “You’re in Houston.”

“In Houston, Texas,” Smith continued, now that he knew were he was. “Because I asked, told them that I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on.”

Smith admitted that he’d been drinking — his voice certainly sounded as if he had — during his three-hour wait in the airport.

“But they throwed [sic] me off the plane because I’m drunk, because you people won’t stand up and tell everybody what bulls*** this is,” he said.

Smith didn’t provide more detail, and didn’t appear to know why the passenger was wearing a mask, which was perhaps due to pre-existing conditions and not simply, as he appears to have assumed, some level of paranoia regarding the coronavirus.

“I just told them I didn’t feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody that had to wear a mask,” he said. “And I’m off the plane.”

You can see the entire video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forrie J. Smith (@forriejsmithcowboy)

The responses to Smith’s post were in general not supportive.

“Being an American means you get to make your own choices. Grow the up bud. If I ever see you I’m going to wear a mask and I haven’t in years,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You’re such a crybaby,” said another. “You’re threatened by a mask? Get a life.”

