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Texas Republican Senate candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, speaks on stage on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 9, 2026, in Dallas, Texas.
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Texas Republican Senate candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, speaks on stage on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 9, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Yes, They Do Exist: Ken Paxton Shuts Down Chinese Birth Tourism Center in Texas

 By Samuel Proctor  September 19, 2026 at 12:00pm
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They didn’t break through the fence. They booked a flight and checked into the hospital bed right next to yours.

On Friday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a legal victory that has led to the closure of De’Ai Postpartum Care Center — a center designed to help foreign nationals avoid federal immigration rules so they may give birth here in the United States.

According to Paxton’s press release on X, De’Ai operated across four different Houston properties and claimed responsibility for more than 1,000 American-born babies.

Praise the Lord for new life, yet it’s a serious problem to have an organization within U.S. borders that coaches foreign nationals how to evade immigration restrictions for the purpose of giving birth.

“America is for Americans, not foreigners trying to cheat the system to claim citizenship,” Paxton said in April when the lawsuit was first filed.

Should the babies of illegal immigrants be granted citizenship?

“The Center’s scheme not only facilitated an invasion of Texas, but it also involved shielding and facilitating violations of immigration law. Birthright citizenship is a scam that threatens national security, and I will do everything in my power to stop unlawful ‘birth tourism’ schemes like this one.”

The victory comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent birthright citizenship decision. The court struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order commanding federal agencies to only recognize citizenship for children of legal residents.

To be exceedingly clear: The Supreme Court was wrong. Completely.

When he proposed the Citizenship Clause to the 14th Amendment, Sen. Jacob Howard specifically said that it would not “include persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers accredited to the Government of the United States, but will include all other persons born in the United States who are subject to its laws.”

He later noted that Native Americans born in the U.S. wouldn’t be given citizenship either because they are “quasi foreign nations” — even the Native Americans in compounds under U.S. rule.

Related:
22 Blue States Try to Block Trump Rule That Cracks Down on Immigrants Receiving Welfare in Final Hours Before It Takes Effect

According to the drafter of the Citizenship Clause, jurisdiction is more than legal authority.

Howard argued that allegiance to any government other than that of the United States removes from your children the possibility of birthright citizenship.

But the Supreme Court rejected the author’s interpretation of the Citizenship Clause.

This decision brought disappointment to many conservative voters. Many sided with President Trump when he said in a Truth Social post, “The United States of America cannot live with the shackles of Birthright Citizenship.”

Putting the Supreme Court’s disappointing decision aside, even if the Court is going to prevent Trump from carrying out the popular mandate, state actors have proven themselves capable of fulfilling the voter’s wishes, at least to some extent.

Senate Bill 4 in Texas makes state-level illegal entry a crime. This classification empowers state officials to arrest individuals and deport them for entering unlawfully.

Similar bills have been passed in Iowa, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arizona, and Tennessee. These states are now able to enforce the nation’s borders, even if the federal government is being limited.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that directs state agencies to investigate and eliminate these unlawful birth tourism schemes in Texas. This order also brings to justice any licensed healthcare provider that helps facilitate the invasion.

This is federalism in its finest form. May state officials continue to push forward even as the Supreme Court falls short.

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Samuel Proctor
Samuel Proctor is a first year student at Iowa State University, studying political science and writing for the Iowa State Daily. His specialization in political theory and philosophy led him to join The Western Journal in 2026. When not writing, Samuel can be found playing guitar and praising Jesus.




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