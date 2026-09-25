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President Donald Trump speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a work lunch as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a work lunch as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026. (Evelyn Hockstein - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Yes, You Read That Right: Canada's PM Says He's Prepping for a Trump-Led US Invasion

 By Jack Davis  September 25, 2026 at 4:00am
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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says in a new interview that he has reviewed military plans to respond to a U.S. invasion.

Carney said he was stirred to action by President Donald Trump’s comments about making Canada the 51st state.

“I think you have a responsibility in these roles to look at extreme tail risk,” Carney said in an interview with The New York Times.

The outlet noted that Carney suggested “he had carefully examined the possibility of U.S.-led military action, but declined to discuss in detail what that involved.”


“That’s just risk management. That’s not a base case, but it would be irresponsible not to” prepare, he said.

Despite that fear, Carney said he speaks “frequently” to Trump and that they had spoken “a number of times” since this summer’s trade talks fizzled.

“From my perspective, we have a good relationship in the sense of we can pick up the phone and talk to each other about issues,” he said.

“He’s direct. I’m direct in terms of where positions are. It’s much more efficient that way, and so you know that exists and that will continue to exist,” he added.

As noted by the BBC, when he was sworn in to replace former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Carney made clear he wanted to keep the U.S. at a distance.

Related:
Trump Announces 'Massive Deal' to Replace Crucial Import from Canada at 'Substantially' Lower Price Is in the Works

“We will never, in any shape or form, be part of the U.S.,” Carney said in March 2025.

In February 2025, Trump posted on Truth Social that “Canada should become our Cherished 51st State.”

However, Trump had been bandying the phrase around months before that without any suggestion of an invasion.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in December 2024.

“I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!” Trump wrote.

As noted by The Hill, the Trump administration has met with members of the Alberta Prosperity Project, which advocates separating western, rural Canada from the liberal metropolitan eastern provinces.

The White House noted in a statement about the meetings that  “administration officials meet with a number of civil society groups,” but that “no support or commitments were conveyed.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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