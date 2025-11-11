Yes, That Video of Kamala Talking About Playing 'Three-Dimensional Chess' Is Actually Real, And It Is Glorious

Everything about former Vice President Kamala Harris’ political career strikes the sensible observer as strange in the extreme.

The strangest is watching people pretend she’s a serious person rather than a test case for the abolition of merit.

In a fawning interview posted to YouTube on Monday, Harris responded to a question about her strategy during the 2024 presidential election by declaring that she played “three-dimensional chess.”

Or, as the rest of the world calls it, chess.

The former vice president appeared in a conversation series called “Storehouse & Friends.” Judging by its YouTube channel, the series looks new. In fact, as of Tuesday morning, only Harris-related content appeared among its eight videos. And the series had only slightly more than 1,000 subscribers.

The beginning of the video featured a parade of young black women expressing appreciation for the former vice president. The three interviewers, also young black women, conducted the interview in that same spirit.

Harris’ head-scratching “chess” comment came in response to a question from a young interviewer named Kiaira Nixon, who introduced herself as a “communications strategist and advocate for social justice” but otherwise seemed pleasant enough.

In fact, Nixon’s question sounded more intelligent than most of the softballs Harris normally fields. Perhaps that threw off the former vice president.

“How did you determine which battles were worth fighting for in that moment and which required more patience?” Nixon asked, referring to the 2024 campaign’s daily grind.

Harris then delivered a minute’s worth of drivel about President Donald Trump’s alleged strategy and how she countered it.

“I understood the game that was being played,” the former vice president said. “And I made a decision that I wasn’t gonna get played.”

A trademark cackle ensued. Harris laughed as if she’d let everyone in on a secret by revealing her own savviness. She does know that she lost the election, right?

In any event, Nixon moved on, no doubt politely trying to save the former vice president from her own idiocy.

“Chess not checkers. Got it,” the interviewer remarked.

Then came the crowning buffoonery. Harris simply could not help herself.

“Yeah. Three-dimensional chess. I’m tellin’ ya,” the former vice president replied.

Readers may watch the spectacle for themselves in the YouTube video below. The exchange with Nixon began around the 24:26 mark.

As one might expect, Trump supporters on the social media platform X had a field day with Harris’ gaffe. They described her as “drunk again,” “brain dead,” “IQ of an acorn,” and “dumb as a box of rocks.”

Kamala has to be drunk again. She claims she was playing 3 dimensional chess during the 2024 election… Which she lost both the Popular Vote and the Electoral College. Brain dead.pic.twitter.com/LoEBkTMfwL — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 11, 2025

Kamala is now claiming she was playing “3 -dimensional chess” during the 2024 campaign against President Trump. When you have the IQ of an acorn like she has the most simple tasks seem impossible… pic.twitter.com/oFBrvGzfeA — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) November 11, 2025

Kamala Harris says she was playing “three dimensional chess” against Trump in the 2024 election… LOL!! Kamala Harris is dumb as a box of rocks. pic.twitter.com/HUnQHGjBoq — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 11, 2025

At this stage, the former vice president amounts to low-hanging fruit on the comedy tree. After all, say the phrase “word salad” and see who comes to mind.

Moreover, this was a fawning interview — the only kind to which Harris ever seems to agree. And even that could not conceal her silliness nor do it justice. Nixon, for instance, if she could recover from her “social justice” brainwashing, actually sounded too intelligent to waste her time interviewing an empty suit like the former vice president.

In short, Harris lacks substance of any kind. And to a modern liberal, that is the entire point. Only her skin color and chromosomes matter.

Thus, as long as those liberals keep putting forth Harris as if she has anything even remotely interesting to say, we will keep giving the former vice president all the respect she deserves.

