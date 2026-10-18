Yet Another El-Sayed Terror Bombshell: His Sister-in-Law Was on the Terror Watchlist Under Obama - Report

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has been linked to yet another alleged terrorist — his wife’s sister, whom the Obama administration reportedly put on the terrorist watchlist.

“Abdul Mohamed El Sayed’s sister-in-law got placed on the terrorist watchlist by the HUSSEIN OBAMA ADMINISTRATION,” conservative influencer Eric Daugherty wrote on X.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Abdul Mohamed El Sayed’s sister-in-law got placed on the terrorist watchlist by the HUSSEIN OBAMA ADMINISTRATION They saw her at the airport with “known or suspected terrorist” designation Keep this guy as FAR AWAY FROM THE SENATE as humanly possible!! 🤯 Abdul’s campaign was silent on it. He’s more focused on misleadingly calling himself a “doctor” despite his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood You don’t have to worry about ANY OF THIS if Mike Rogers (R) is the next senator from Michigan! 🇺🇸 Jihadism needs to be kept out of our institutions. Or we’re doomed as a republic. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2026

Daugherty was referring to reports that Mariam Jukaku, a sister of El-Sayed’s wife, Sarah Jukaku, said in a lawsuit contesting her name being on the terrorist watchlist that she became aware she was on the list in 2012.

The 2016 filing said that while at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, her boarding pass “was stamped with the ‘SSSS’ designation, indicating that she had been designated as a ‘known or suspected terrorist,’” according to The Midwesterner.

“While passing through security, she was subjected to extensive searches, pat downs and chemical testing,” the lawsuit said, while noting that Jukaku filed complaints with several federal agencies.

“At no time was Ms. Jukaku given notice of the factual basis for her placement on the federal watch list, and at no time was she offered a meaningful opportunity to contest her designation,” the lawsuit said.

Jukaku has said she thinks she was taken off the list.

The FBI said “it is the U.S. government’s policy to neither confirm nor deny a person’s inclusion in the Terrorist Screening Dataset, commonly known as the terrorist watchlist,” according to The Federalist.

El-Sayed has tried to distance himself from his many family connections to Islamic terrorism.

His half-sister, University of Chicago professor Eman Abdelhadi, wrote in 2012 that the family had a strong connection to the Muslim Brotherhood.

“My family has long been MB, but I’ve always felt that it has navigated the political sphere poorly/destructively,” Abdelhadi wrote.

Should voters be concerned about Abdul El-Sayed's family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood? Yes, it's a major issue No, it shouldn't matter Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's a major issue 100% (15 votes) No, it shouldn't matter 0% (0 votes)

Abdelhadi even voiced support for Hamas one year after the terrorist group slaughtered Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Fox News.

“I want to say, Allahu Akbar,” Abdelhadi said in an “October 7th blessing” posted to Instagram Oct. 7, 2024.

“That phrase means God is greater, and it’s an important phrase in the Muslim tradition,” she noted.

“It’s one that I’ve been thinking about a lot over the last year, because it’s a phrase that reminds us that no matter how great the brutality, the oppression, the intensity of what we’re going through, the horizon of justice is just around the corner,” she said.

The collection of Islamic terrorist links led Daughtery to urge voters to repudiate El-Sayed.

“Keep this guy as FAR AWAY FROM THE SENATE as humanly possible!!” he wrote.

“Abdul’s campaign was silent on it. He’s more focused on misleadingly calling himself a ‘doctor’ despite his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood You don’t have to worry about ANY OF THIS if Mike Rogers (R) is the next senator from Michigan!” he wrote.

“Jihadism needs to be kept out of our institutions. Or we’re doomed as a republic,” he wrote.

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