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Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks during a campaign town hall at Cadillac High School on Oct. 10, 2026, in Cadillac, Michigan.
Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks during a campaign town hall at Cadillac High School on Oct. 10, 2026, in Cadillac, Michigan. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Yet Another El-Sayed Terror Bombshell: His Sister-in-Law Was on the Terror Watchlist Under Obama - Report

 By Jack Davis  October 18, 2026 at 4:15am
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Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has been linked to yet another alleged terrorist — his wife’s sister, whom the Obama administration reportedly put on the terrorist watchlist.

“Abdul Mohamed El Sayed’s sister-in-law got placed on the terrorist watchlist by the HUSSEIN OBAMA ADMINISTRATION,” conservative influencer Eric Daugherty wrote on X.

Daugherty was referring to reports that Mariam Jukaku, a sister of El-Sayed’s wife, Sarah Jukaku, said in a lawsuit contesting her name being on the terrorist watchlist that she became aware she was on the list in 2012.

The 2016 filing said that while at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, her boarding pass “was stamped with the ‘SSSS’ designation, indicating that she had been designated as a ‘known or suspected terrorist,’” according to The Midwesterner.

“While passing through security, she was subjected to extensive searches, pat downs and chemical testing,” the lawsuit said, while noting that Jukaku filed complaints with several federal agencies.

“At no time was Ms. Jukaku given notice of the factual basis for her placement on the federal watch list, and at no time was she offered a meaningful opportunity to contest her designation,” the lawsuit said.

Jukaku has said she thinks she was taken off the list.

The FBI said “it is the U.S. government’s policy to neither confirm nor deny a person’s inclusion in the Terrorist Screening Dataset, commonly known as the terrorist watchlist,” according to The Federalist.

El-Sayed has tried to distance himself from his many family connections to Islamic terrorism.

His half-sister, University of Chicago professor Eman Abdelhadi, wrote in 2012 that the family had a strong connection to the Muslim Brotherhood.

“My family has long been MB, but I’ve always felt that it has navigated the political sphere poorly/destructively,” Abdelhadi wrote.

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Should voters be concerned about Abdul El-Sayed's family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?

Abdelhadi even voiced support for Hamas one year after the terrorist group slaughtered Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Fox News.

“I want to say, Allahu Akbar,” Abdelhadi said in an “October 7th blessing” posted to Instagram Oct. 7, 2024.

“That phrase means God is greater, and it’s an important phrase in the Muslim tradition,” she noted.

“It’s one that I’ve been thinking about a lot over the last year, because it’s a phrase that reminds us that no matter how great the brutality, the oppression, the intensity of what we’re going through, the horizon of justice is just around the corner,” she said.

The collection of Islamic terrorist links led Daughtery to urge voters to repudiate El-Sayed.

“Keep this guy as FAR AWAY FROM THE SENATE as humanly possible!!” he wrote.

“Abdul’s campaign was silent on it. He’s more focused on misleadingly calling himself a ‘doctor’ despite his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood You don’t have to worry about ANY OF THIS if Mike Rogers (R) is the next senator from Michigan!” he wrote.

“Jihadism needs to be kept out of our institutions. Or we’re doomed as a republic,” he wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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