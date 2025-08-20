Yet Another Would-Be Trump Assassin Nailed as Media, Dem's Campaign to Radicalize Americans Continues

It’s rare that one says this in this day and age, but I’d prefer to stop quoting William Shakespeare.

Yes, of course, the Bard remains the greatest scribe in the English language, but the particular quote that keeps popping up over the past several years — “These violent delights have violent ends,” from Act 2, Scene 6 of “Romeo and Juliet” — keeps being sadly apropos, particularly as it relates to President Donald Trump.

Yet again, we have a person who made assassination threats against the president. Again, those threats are credible or visible enough that they’ve been arrested.

The only novelty, really, was that this time it was a female.

According to the New York Post, 50-year-old Nathalie Rose Jones was arrested Saturday after making threats via social media then traveling from New York to Washington, D.C. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said that Jones was looking to have Trump “eliminated” if the opportunity presented itself.

🚨 Meet Nathalie Rose Jones, 50.

She was just arrested after threatening to “sacrificially kill” President Trump, even bragging she’d disembowel him with a blade. She posted her unhinged threats on Facebook & Instagram, then traveled from New York to DC with the intent to… pic.twitter.com/kXHKNxnh75 — dustin mills (@dustinemills24) August 19, 2025

She certainly made her intentions known in public venues, that’s for sure.

“I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present,” she said in an Aug. 6 Facebook post, prosecutors said. The post had been directed at the FBI, which wasn’t a wise move in retrospect.

Yet, she said in the post that “you did not come to my home this way at all. Let’s deal with this and restore domestic tranquility.”

“Let’s finish planning this arrest and removal ceremony now,” she continued, tagging Immigration and Customs Enforcement and saying “that this country isn’t going to continue with cruel and unusual punishments.

“Department of Homeland Security knows I have to defend my AARP [American Association of Retired Persons] patients, who have been terrorized and will not be induced into psychotic hysteria nationwide to die by this Administration.”

She went on to offer sexual favors for the “San Diego FBI” and “CIA nationwide” (I think; the message isn’t exactly the clearest) if they “all come to The White House now. Let’s be coordinating this arrest for DJT’s terrorism on the American People.”

In a Thursday Facebook post, meanwhile, she told Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “please arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10-2pm at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025.”

That’s when the Secret Service got involved, given that they’d been monitoring her activity since Aug. 2. During their voluntary Friday interview, Jones allegedly said that, if allowed to, she’d “carry out her mission of killing” Trump at “the compound” using a “bladed object,” in part to “avenge all the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She was arrested the next day during a protest near the White House in the nation’s capital. This time, during her non-voluntary Secret Service interview, she said she had no “present desire to harm” Trump.

Pirro and others, unsurprisingly, weren’t buying it.

“Threatening the life of the president is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution,” the U.S. attorney said in a statement. “Make no mistake — justice will be served.”

BREAKING: @JudgeJeanine just revealed she has a potential assassin in CUSTODY! “An individual by the name of Nathalie Rose Jones is now in custody charged with two federal crimes for knowingly and willfully threatening to take the life of the President of the United States.”… pic.twitter.com/40UlIHMJOq — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 18, 2025

Thus was Jones, a resident of Lafayette, Indiana, charged “with threatening to take the life of, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm upon the president of the United States, and transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another,” the outlet reported.

Jones becomes the second person to be arrested for threats against the president this month; Jauan Rashun Porter was arrested the prior Friday for saying in the comments section of a TikTok stream that there was “only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump’s eyes.”

He repeated these comments ad nauseam, saying “I’m gonna kill Donald Trump. I’m gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead,” and “I’m gonna watch him bleed out and I’m gonna watch him die,” among other gems, prosecutors alleged.

As for federal agents who might interfere: “I’m gonna kill them too.”

So, I mean, at least the man is telling you what he’s about. And then we have the two people who actually close enough to attempt an assassination on Trump — one dead, the other charged with the crime.

In July 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed after shooting a bullet, which grazed the ear of Trump at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. Then, in September, Ryan Wesley Routh allegedly tried to kill Trump at his golf course in Florida before Secret Service agents spotted and detained him.

Meanwhile, here’s a brief history of famous liberals tacitly encouraging violence against Donald Trump in exactly two social media posts:

Here’s the gory image of Kathy Griffin holding a severed Trump head that has the internet up in arms pic.twitter.com/xKjhwdH0ZC — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) May 30, 2017

Just James Comey causally calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!! pic.twitter.com/4LUK6crHAT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 15, 2025

And there’s a lot more between Kathy Griffin’s effigial bloodied head of Trump in 2017 and former FBI Director James Comey’s “86 47” shell formation Instagram post in May — so much so I’d need a six-volume coffee-table set of posts and video transcripts to spell it all out.

Of course Griffin and Comey insisted that they didn’t mean it, and of course the two people charged this month will say the same thing in court, too. We now know the answer to the question of whether liberals would jump off a bridge if other liberals did, as well. The difference between Jones/Porter and Griffin/Comey is that famous people have 1) plausible deniability and 2) the parachute of fame.

But this is what the friar meant in “Romeo and Juliet.” Even plausibly deniable violent delights have very real violent ends. At this point, the fortunate thing is that both law enforcement and the hand of God have managed to save President Trump from something more than an ear wound.

How long that lasts, unfortunately, is anyone’s guess — because rest assured, the violent delights will continue to be violently delighted in.

