Parler Share
News
A YETI retail store opens its doors in Chicago, Illinois, in 2019.
A YETI retail store opens its doors in Chicago, Illinois, in 2019. (Business Wire / AP)

Yeti Issues Massive Recall After Potentially Deadly Defect: 'Immediately Stop Use of These Products'

 By Jack Davis  March 14, 2023 at 8:48am
Parler Share

Almost 2 million Yeti brand products are being recalled because of a safety issue.

The company announced on its website that it is voluntarily recalling four coolers and soft gear cases — the Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler, and SideKick Dry Gear Case.

The products being recalled were sold between March 2018 and January 2023.

Trending:
'National Disgrace': Jimmy Kimmel Blasted for How He Treated Nobel Peace Prize Winner at Oscars

The company said no negative health impacts were reported due to the products.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 1.9 million of the products were sold in the United States, with 40,760 sold in Canada.

“The magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested,” the CPSC said.

Are you a fan of Yeti gear?

The commission said that after a magnet is swallowed, it can be attracted to either metal or another magnet and “become lodged in the digestive system.”

“This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death,” the commission said.

Yeti warned its customers to “immediately stop use of these products.”

The company wanted consumers to fill out a form on its site and said that it would either give customers a replacement product or a Yeti gift card.

Owners of the recalled products will be sent a prepaid shipping label and packaging material to return their coolers or cases.

In September, the commission revised product safety standards concerning magnets in products.

Related:
Athlete Speaks Out After 20-Year-Old Brother's Autopsy Comes Back - 'He Was a Super Fit and Healthy Kid'

The new rule said that magnets in certain products have to be either too large to swallow or weak enough that there is a low risk of internal injuries if swallowed.

At the time of the new standards, the commission said 26,600 magnet ingestions were reported in hospital emergency rooms from 2010 through 2021. Seven deaths, including five in the U.S., were linked to magnets.

According to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, a 2022 study published in the journal “Pediatrics” found that 56 percent of the 600 cases it studied in which children swallowed magnets required hospitalization.

“The injuries caused by high-powered magnets are common, serious and costly,” said Dr. Leah Middelberg, the author of the study.

“These data suggest that high-powered magnets are among the most dangerous consumer products available today. Because damage caused by magnets can be serious, it’s so important to keep these kinds of magnets out of reach of children, and ideally out of the home.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: Russian Fighter Jet Brings Down USAF Aircraft Over the Black Sea
Yeti Issues Massive Recall After Potentially Deadly Defect: 'Immediately Stop Use of These Products'
Priscilla Presley Locked Out of Graceland Mansion After Granddaughter Goes Rogue: Report
Biden Set to Increase Gun Control with a Stroke of His Pen
Fallen Officer's Handcuffs Used to Arrest Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Him
See more...

Conversation