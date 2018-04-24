Yeti Snubs NRA, Competitor Had Simple Answer

A cooler company popular among sportsmen abruptly severed its ties with the National Rifle Association, according to a recent statement posted by the lobbying group’s Institute for Legislative Action.

Marion Hammer, the executive director of Unified Sportsmen of Florida, wrote an advisory explaining that Yeti announced without explanation it will no longer sponsor Friends of NRA Foundation Banquets and other events.

Hammer, who previously served as NRA president, wrote that these functions “raise money to support youth programs and educational programs nationwide.”

He used the public statement to denounce the manner in which Yeti delivered the news.

‘”They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation,” he wrote. “That certainly isn’t sportsmanlike.”

Hammer went on to assert that the company “should be ashamed” for making the decision to divest from an organization that has continued to shed corporate support across multiple industries in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Florida earlier this year.

“They have declined to continue helping America’s young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities,” Hammer wrote. “These activities enable them to appreciate America and enjoy our natural resources with wholesome and healthy outdoor recreational and educational programs.”

Where one company saw a demand to cut ties with the NRA, another saw an opportunity to reach out to new customers.

By posting a Facebook image of the Second Amendment’s text, RTIC Coolers sparked its own conversation on the issue.

Within two days, the post had been shared nearly 75,000 times. Many of the thousands of responses offered words of support for the company’s post.

“The fact that Rtic posted this will ensure my purchases from them in the future,” one user wrote. “I respect the fact that they have not yet folded to liberal pressure.”

Another said he recently “liked” the company’s Facebook page, but is now more likely to be an actual customer.

“I probably wasn’t going to buy anything,” he wrote. “However now that I know what side of the fence you stand on, I guarantee you that I will be making a purchase in the near future from you.”

Others identified a potential profit motive in the post’s timing.

“The NRA posted earlier that the ‘Y’ Company is no longer a sponsor,” a Facebook user wrote in response to a previous comment. “I think that is why RTIC posted this today to show they are available LOL.”

As for Yeti, a number of previous customers have expressed support for a boycott. As WCMH reported, one South Carolina man staged a dramatic statement of his displeasure.

Bryan Atkinson of Hartsville reportedly packed his Yeti cooler with explosives and detonated it in a field.

“Yeti can’t stand behind the NRA, I ain’t standing behind Yeti no more,” he said in a video of the explosion. “Y’all get ready. It’s going down.”

