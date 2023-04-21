Yikes: Biden's Press Secretary So Incompetent Fake News CNN Host Has to Set Her Straight on Live TV

It was an impressively bad morning for Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday.

Before most people finished their morning coffee, the White House press secretary had already told a whopper so egregious on “CNN This Morning” that host Poppy Harlow had to set her straight.

This came as Jean-Pierre ranted against a Republican-proposed Limit, Save, Grow Act that would raise the debt ceiling until March 2024 while cutting spending, Fox News reported.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy touted this measure as a way to reel in government spending while hedging against a looming government, even as Democrats sat on their hands.

“While President Biden and Senate Democrats waste time, House Republicans are taking action,” McCarthy said from the House floor Wednesday, accusing Democrats of being “missing in action” on this front.

“America has a $31 trillion debt. Washington is on the clock. But what are Democrats doing? President Biden is skipping town to deliver a speech in Maryland rather than sitting down to address the debt ceiling,” McCarthy noted.

McCarthy also took a dig at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who “approved March as Maine’s maple syrup month” last month but couldn’t be bothered with this important issue.

Perhaps because he was right, Jean-Pierre attempted to lie about the important particulars of the legislation and what McCarthy was attempting to accomplish with it.

“He sided with the MAGA wing of his conference — the extreme Republican wing of the conference — to put forth a legislation, a blueprint, that will devastate — let’s be very clear — devastate hardworking American families,” Jean-Pierre stumbled through her rant about McCarthy.

“And not only that, they’re doing that, is doing that while also putting at risk, putting hostage, our American economy so that they can take a hatchet to the programs that matter to everyday Americans so they can make sure that they make ends meet,” she continued.

Jean-Pierre went on to list the proposed cuts before imploring McCarthy not to “play chicken” while allowing the U.S. to default on its debt.

Harlow let her spew her talking points but interjected with an important fact check.

“Just to be clear, this bill would do that — it would avoid a default,” Harlow corrected Jean-Pierre.

“But as I understand it, none of this is something that the White House will agree to,” she fed as an out to Jean-Pierre.

Although this was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it-moment, it marks another shameful milestone for the beleaguered Jean-Pierre.

The Republican National Committee shared this humiliating moment early, and it only picked up momentum as the day wore on.

CNN’s Poppy Harlow corrects Karine Jean-Pierre on the @HouseGOP debt limit plan: “Just to be clear, this bill would do that — it would avoid a default.” pic.twitter.com/yevl9GEDoU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 20, 2023

“It’s bad when CNN has to correct a liberal,” user Tony Taylor noted on Twitter.

It’s bad when when CNN has to correct a liberal. — Tony Taylor 🇺🇸 (@TonyTaylor19) April 20, 2023

“It’s really hard to lie about so many things and keep it all straight in your head,” another user quipped.

It’s really hard to lie about so many things and keep it all straight in your head. — Chris Allen (@callen_v1) April 20, 2023

The White House press secretary’s job mostly consists of two basic talents: lying and speaking focused-grouped talking points clearly.

Jean-Pierre seems to be painfully terrible at both.

She got tripped up in the lie that Biden’s so-called “assault weapon” ban was responsible for a decline in crime that even the New York Times had to acknowledge didn’t move the needle on gun deaths.

She embarrassed herself with flubs such as an inability to explain why Canada — or as she called it, “Canadia” –is part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) during the Chinese spy balloon debacle.

And now even CNN’s Harlow couldn’t take one more lie spilling forth from her mouth — and that says something.

Whether they’ll ever admit it or not, even leftists know that the country is worse off with Biden at the helm and Jean-Pierre on rhetorical cleanup behind him.

Whether it’s the debt ceiling, foreign policy, or the economy, everything Biden has touched has gotten much worse.

The world is a dangerous place, America is in decline, and Biden is doing nothing but making it worse by the day.

Even the most highly-skilled spin doctor can’t do much to cover up those painful facts — and unfortunately for the Democrats, Jean-Pierre is the least qualified for the job.

