Share
Commentary

Yikes: Democrats Hand Biden Devastating News Just as Trump Sees Fundraising Record

 By Randy DeSoto  August 29, 2023 at 4:47am
Share

If you think President Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term, you’re not alone.

Even a majority of Democrats believe the 80-year-old shouldn’t run again.

He’s already the oldest to ever serve as president, besting Ronald Reagan, who completed his second term at 77.

Reagan, in turn, topped Dwight Eisenhower, who previously held the record, finishing his second term at 70.

Presidents in their 50s and 60s (some 40s) are more the norm through two-plus centuries of American history.

Trending:
Explosive New Hunter Biden Emails Reveal What He Did to Help Take Down Ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor: Report

An Associated Press/NORC poll published Monday found that 77 percent of Democrats ages 18 to 44 think Biden is too old to serve again.

Lest you think that’s just the younger folks’ view, 71 percent of those 60 or older believe the same regarding Biden.

Overall, 69 percent of Democrats think he’s too old to serve as the nation’s commander in chief.

When Republicans and independents are added in, that figure rises to 77 percent.

Further, 77 percent said age is a bigger issue for Biden than for former President Donald Trump, who’s 77.

Just 51 percent of those surveyed said Trump — the leading GOP contender in 2024 — is too old to serve another term as president.

The survey was conducted Aug. 10-14 via online and telephone interviews with 1,165 adults. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Even if Biden were their party’s nominee for president next year, a significant percentage of Democrats said they would not vote for him.

Related:
Tulsi Gabbard Asked If She'd Be VP on GOP Ticket in 2024: 'I Think About It Every Day'

Only 43 percent overall said they would definitely support him, while 39 percent said they would probably do so. A combined 18 percent responded they probably or definitely would not vote for him.

That’s a lot of votes to drop, particularly in swing states such as Arizona and Georgia, where less than 1 percent of the ballots cast decided the races in 2020.

Biden holds about a 1 percent edge over Trump in the Real Clear Politics average of polls, though the former president has beaten him in some individual surveys by the New York Post and Yahoo News.

Trump used the mug shot from his fourth indictment by Democratic prosecutors so far this year to raise money for his campaign.

He parlayed the photo into $7.1 million in campaign donations in the few days since he was booked on charges that he tried to interfere in Georgia’s election in 2020, Politico reported.

“On Friday alone, Trump raised $4.18 million, making it the single-highest 24-hour period of his campaign to date, according to a person familiar with the totals,” the report said.

One has to admire the New Yorker’s never-quit attitude.

In an interview last week, Tucker Carlson asked Trump, “How do you get indicted every week and stay cheerful?”

“I think it’s a lot easier because I’m so high in the polls, because it means the people get it,” the Republican responded.

Do you think Trump can beat Biden?

Trump looks vibrant and well able to handle a second term despite everything the Biden Justice Department and local Democratic prosecutors have been throwing at him.

Meanwhile, Biden, who has spent 40 percent of his time away from the White House, looks well ready for full-time retirement.

Democrats even know it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Customer Receives Defaced Tucker Carlson Book from Amazon
Biden Ducks Critics, Commits Shameful Omission on Anniversary of Bungled Afghan Withdrawal
CNN's Jake Tapper Corners KJP on Biden's Age, Subjects Her to 5 Minutes of Brutal Questioning
MTG Demands Impeachment Inquiry After Massive National Archives Makes Huge Biden Admission
Melania Trump Sticking by Husband After Mug Shot: 'Election Interference by His Political Rivals'
See more...

Conversation