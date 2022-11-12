British actress Emily Chesterton has died suddenly and unexpectedly, her family announced this week. She was in her early 30s.

“Dear family and friends, It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of our dear Emily,” her family posted to her Twitter account.

“Due to unexpected natural causes, Emily passed away surrounded by her family.”

The family followed up on that tweet:

“Not only was she the sweetest daughter and sister, best auntie and most loving partner, Emily was a beautiful person and she will be dearly missed. We will inform you in regards to paying respects to her in the near future.”

Chesterton was a graduate of Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, according to the Liverpool Echo. She had performed in various productions over the last nine years.

A spokesperson from McCarthy Graham Management told the Echo: “It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the passing of our dear client, Emily Chesterton (1992-2022). Our thoughts are with her family, her partner – Keoni and all her friends.

“A bright light has gone out at McCarthy Graham Management today. RIP lovely.”

Whats on Stage said Chesterton also trained at the Royal Academy of Music and that she “appeared in a variety of musicals and concerts during her career, including ‘Jerry Springer the Opera’ at the Hope Mill Theatre, and played Anita in the Crouch End Festival Chorus/BBC Concert Orchestra’s staging of ‘Romeo and Juliet/West Side Story’.”

The outlet quoted The Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester as saying, “We are saddened to hear about the passing of Emily Chesterton. Emily performed in ‘Some Enchanted Evening’ and ‘Jerry Springer’ with us. Joe, Will and the team would like to extend their deepest sympathies to Emily’s family and loved ones.”

Social media tributes expressed affection and admiration for Chesteron, both professionally and personally.

Chesterton’s family noted that more information will be coming “in the near future.”

