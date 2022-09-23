Young Canadian Reporter Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly from 'Heart Defect'

A 24-year-old Canadian journalist has died from what has been described as a congenital heart disease.

Matthew Rodrigopulle, who worked for Global Regina in Saskatchewan, died on Sept. 4, according to On the Record.

Rodrigopulle was a 2020 graduate of the Toronto Metropolitan University’s School of Journalism.

Rodrigopulle worked at On the Record, a student publication of Toronto Metropolitan University’s School of Journalism, as a reporter in 2020 and a teaching assistant during the 2021-2022 academic year.

“He was so kind and caring with the students,” said Talia Ricci, now a CBC reporter who worked with Rodrigopulle. “I have no doubt he would have had a long career as an amazing storyteller.”

Journalism professor Janice Neil said Rodrigopulle “brought a real keenness and a real eagerness to do the work.”

“I am not a natural audience for sports journalism, but he produced real storytelling,” she said.

She said teaching Rodrigopulle was “just incredibly rewarding because he was just really engaged with learning and wanting to improve his work. He knew where he wanted to go.”

Rodrigopulle had most recently worked for Global Regina, a Canadian news organization in Saskatchewan.

Global Regina anchor Kimberley Fowler recalled how Rodrigopulle wanted to be Regina’s best-dressed reporter.

“Matthew had a lot to offer, not only to our viewers but the journalism scene here in Canada,” Fowler said in a tearful video clip posted to Twitter by Global Regina.

WATCH: WATCH: A member of the Global Regina family has passed away. Our Matthew Rodrigopulle died suddenly earlier this week in his home in Regina. Matthew was a bright reporter in our newsroom and he will be dearly missed – @Matt_Rodrigo_ pic.twitter.com/20eoAfP8ye — Global Regina (@GlobalRegina) September 9, 2022

Faith was an important part of Rodrigopulle’s life, according to a tribute written on the site MyTributeGift that said it was soliciting money for Rodrigopulle’s family.

“He was a miracle child, ordained and consecrated by Christ, with an unusual favor and anointing from above,” the tribute said.

“Matthew knew Christ personally and walked earnestly with Him throughout his life. He was a servant of God who used his God-given gifts to serve the Church in various ways. His character cannot be summed up in words, but he was Christ-like and united people.”

“His life will have a lasting impact on every person who had the pleasure of knowing him, and many generations to come,” the tribute said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.