Parler Share
News

Young Canadian Reporter Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly from 'Heart Defect'

 By Jack Davis  September 23, 2022 at 6:13am
Parler Share

A 24-year-old Canadian journalist has died from what has been described as a congenital heart disease.

Matthew Rodrigopulle, who worked for Global Regina in Saskatchewan, died on Sept. 4, according to On the Record.

Rodrigopulle was a 2020 graduate of the Toronto Metropolitan University’s School of Journalism.

Rodrigopulle worked at On the Record, a student publication of Toronto Metropolitan University’s School of Journalism, as a reporter in 2020 and a teaching assistant during the 2021-2022 academic year.

“He was so kind and caring with the students,” said Talia Ricci, now a CBC reporter who worked with Rodrigopulle. “I have no doubt he would have had a long career as an amazing storyteller.”

Trending:
Biden Says Republicans Are Taking Credit for 'Bldhyindclapding' - Even the WH Has No Idea What He Meant

Journalism professor Janice Neil said Rodrigopulle “brought a real keenness and a real eagerness to do the work.”

“I am not a natural audience for sports journalism, but he produced real storytelling,” she said.

She said teaching Rodrigopulle was “just incredibly rewarding because he was just really engaged with learning and wanting to improve his work. He knew where he wanted to go.”

Rodrigopulle had most recently worked for Global Regina, a Canadian news organization in Saskatchewan.

Global Regina anchor Kimberley Fowler recalled how Rodrigopulle wanted to be Regina’s best-dressed reporter.

“Matthew had a lot to offer, not only to our viewers but the journalism scene here in Canada,” Fowler said in a tearful video clip posted to Twitter by Global Regina.

Faith was an important part of Rodrigopulle’s life, according to a tribute written on the site MyTributeGift that said it was soliciting money for Rodrigopulle’s family.

Related:
Mom Died of Cancer Years Ago, Kids Disgusted After Realizing Man Visits Her Grave Every Morning with Sick Ritual

“He was a miracle child, ordained and consecrated by Christ, with an unusual favor and anointing from above,” the tribute said.

“Matthew knew Christ personally and walked earnestly with Him throughout his life. He was a servant of God who used his God-given gifts to serve the Church in various ways. His character cannot be summed up in words, but he was Christ-like and united people.”

“His life will have a lasting impact on every person who had the pleasure of knowing him, and many generations to come,” the tribute said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Poland Begins Distributing Iodine Tablets as Nuclear Fears Grow
Finally Free of White House, Jen Psaki Delivers Bad News to the Nation's Democrats
Mom Died of Cancer Years Ago, Kids Disgusted After Realizing Man Visits Her Grave Every Morning with Sick Ritual
Woman Shocked to Find Wall 'Bleeding,' Discovers the Strange Cause That Could Turn Your Walls Blood Red, Too
Chilling Note Left by Former MMA Fighter Might Be Biggest Clue in Georgia Mom's Murder: Report
See more...

Conversation