What was supposed to be a normal sleepover in Logansport, Indiana, turned horribly wrong and left one 12-year-old girl visibly injured.

According to WXIN-TV, family members of the victim said she was invited to a sleepover with friends on the night of Feb. 25. When she arrived, she was brutally attacked by two other 12-year-old girls.

“Over the weekend, she was tortured, beaten, confined,” the girl’s aunt, Reina Contreras, said. “Two juvenile females sat on top of her for two hours so she could not breathe, they burned her with cigarette lighters. It goes on and on.”

Family members told WXIN the victim had visible cuts on her face and part of her hair was shaved off.

Police in Logansport received a call around 7:30 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 26 reporting a “battered” juvenile, the report said. A subsequent investigation began to reveal the disturbing details of the incident, and both alleged attackers were arrested.

“From the stuff that I’ve learned at this point during the investigation, it is very sensitive,” Sgt. Dan Frye of the Logansport Police Department said. “It is what I would consider severe.”

“What the juveniles have been arrested for at this point are different charges related to battery, and anything that you could look at that goes along with that,” Frye said.

Jaimie Tribbett, the mother of the victim, said the behavior went far beyond bullying.

“They didn’t bully her,” Tribbett said, according to WXIN. “They tortured her. Mentally, physically tortured my daughter. And it’s not right.”

Given the nature of the crimes and the age of those involved, police told WXIN they cannot provide specific details about the incident. Frye said the investigation is even heavier than the kind his department typically faces.

“Those are not enjoyable calls for anyone in law enforcement, and this one in particular goes to the extreme with the alleged suspects being juveniles as well,” he said. “More times than not we deal with adults victimizing juveniles, and this one was a little bit different.”







The attackers reportedly took video of the events, and Contreras said the victim’s family had seen the grisly clips.

“My niece, in the video, looked like she was laying there dead, and it wasn’t an image our family needed to see or was ever ready to see,” said said. “She’s a little girl. What these juvenile females did to her is unimaginable.”

The attack seems to expose a bevy of problems in American society. For one thing, the idea that two 12-year-olds would commit such gruesome acts against another girl is deeply disturbing.

Furthermore, there are legitimate questions regarding the parents of the two attackers. Where were they and why were they seemingly unaware of the violence these two girls were committing?

Contreras said while she is obviously concerned for the victim and her recovery, she is also concerned about the larger implications of this attack.

“No child should be scared of another child, an adult, nobody,” she said. “Grandparent, aunt, uncle, you have to watch who your kids are around 24/7. A friend may not be a friend, a family member may not be a family member.

“It’s scary out here that our kids are subject to this.”

