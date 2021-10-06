An obituary that said a Washington state woman died after she was forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in August apparently has been confirmed, as state health officials finally acknowledged on Tuesday that the shot killed a woman in the Seattle area.

The Washington State Department of Health admitted in a news release that a young woman from King County had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in August and died in September after suffering from complications.

“This is the first such death in Washington State. We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” Umair Shah, the state’s secretary of health, said in a statement. “Losing a loved one at any time is a tragic and difficult … pain that’s become all too familiar in the last year and a half of this pandemic.”

The news release said the woman, whom it did not name, died from a blood clot. The state health agency assured those reading that the vaccine is safe, with its benefits outweighing its risks.

An obituary posted in The Oregonian last week said 37-year-old mother Jessica Berg Wilson, who was originally from Portland, Oregon, died Sept. 7 after receiving the COVID vaccine.

A tweet that shared Wilson’s obituary was labeled “misleading” by Twitter. The Big Tech platform would not allow it to be shared or interacted with, and instead offered a link to “why health officials consider COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people.”

The obituary read, “Jessica Berg Wilson, 37, of Seattle, Wash., passed away unexpectedly Sept. 7, 2021 from COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) surrounded by her loving family. Jessica was an exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions.”

Wilson, per her family, graduated from Oregon State University in 2007 and pursued a career in human resource management. She enjoyed volunteering and was devoted to her husband and her two daughters, who are 3 and 5.

Wilson’s family, through her obituary, said that her life was ended because she was compelled through mandates to take a vaccine that she did not want and did not need.

“During the last weeks of her life … the world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates. Local and state governments were determined to strip away her right to consult her wisdom and enjoy her freedom,” the obituary said.

“She had been vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine, knowing she was in good health and of a young age and thus not at risk for serious illness. In her mind, the known and unknown risks of the unproven vaccine were more of a threat,” her family said of the events that led to her death.

“But, slowly, day by day, her freedom to choose was stripped away,” the obituary said. “Her passion to be actively involved in her children’s education—which included being a Room Mom—was, once again, blocked by government mandate.

“Ultimately, those who closed doors and separated mothers from their children prevailed. It cost Jessica her life. It cost her children the loving embrace of their caring mother. And it cost her husband the sacred love of his devoted wife. It cost God’s Kingdom on earth a very special soul who was just making her love felt in the hearts of so many.”







In their own news release on Tuesday, King County health officials confirmed that the vaccine was the cause of a woman’s death, although it did not mention Wilson by name.

“The individual, a woman in her late 30s, is the first confirmed death in King County from this very rare vaccine complication,” the officials said.

“The resident received her vaccination on August 26, 2021 and died on September 7, 2021,” the news release said. “Her cause of death was determined to be thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a condition that has been identified as a rare but potentially serious adverse event in people who received the J&J vaccine.”

King County said the TTS diagnosis was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county officials said they were “saddened by this loss and offer condolences to the woman’s family and loved ones. ”

The CDC briefly paused the use of the J&J vaccine earlier this year in order to study its side effects. The shot was later deemed safe and was allowed back on the market.

King County, in its news release about the vaccine death, cautioned that women under age 50 are more likely to face complications from the vaccine.

