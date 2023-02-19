Young Mother Gunned Down in Kroger Parking Lot, Shot in the Back After Dispute with Total Stranger

A South Carolina mother was shot to death in the parking lot of a grocery store after an argument with a stranger.

Alexandria Cress Borys was shopping at the Kroger in Irmo on Tuesday along with her sister-in-law, niece, and nephew, her husband Tyler said, according to WIS.

At a little before 4 p.m., Alexandria Borys got into an argument with a total stranger out in the parking lot.

“From what I have pieced together, they had either concluded the argument or Alex was walking away. It’s indicating she was shot with her back turned,” Tyler Borys said.

Alexandria Borys, W/26, was killed in the parking lot of Krogers in Irmo, SC Police say Christina Harrison, B/23, became angry about something and shot her in the head. They had never met before pic.twitter.com/OPSgG6R46H — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) February 15, 2023

Tyler Borys said the couple’s children — a 2-year-old and an infant — were in the car at the time of their mother’s death, according to WACH.

In a post on Facebook, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Alexandria Borys died “due to a single gunshot wound to the head.”

Should Harrison face life in prison? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (903 Votes) No: 1% (10 Votes)

Officers responded to find Alexandria Borys dead, Irmo Police Chief Robert Dale said, according to WYFF.

Christina Harrison of Columbia later surrendered to police. The substance of the argument has not been released.

Harrison is charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, according to WIS.

“This is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them. One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event,” Dale said, according to WOLO-TV.

WIS said a friend of the victim, who was identified as Sunni, agreed that the act was a senseless tragedy.

“And it’s just really sad that you took away a mom, a sister, a daughter, a wife for something so senseless,” Sunni said.

A 26-year-old mother was shot and killed by a stranger outside a Kroger grocery store in South Carolina on Valentine’s Day. https://t.co/RTU0P0G7nC — WCTV Eyewitness News (@WCTV) February 18, 2023

Tyler Borys created a GoFundMe page for his wife.

“A beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so so much more. Alexandria was truly taken too soon,” he wrote.

“We are not looking for personal donations or financial help. But there has been enough people asking so I’d like to use any funds collected to build a memorial for Alexandria to honor a great soul.”

“[Whether] it be something small, a park installment, or wherever we can do. Anything additional will go towards a future fund to benefit our son. Thank you all for yours thoughts. Hold your loved ones close.”

Tyler called his slain wife, the “best wife you could ever ask for,” according to WACH.

“She was a great mother,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.