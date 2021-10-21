Share
President Joe Biden speaks at the Electric City Trolley Museum on Wednesday in Scranton, Pennsylvania. A cart is seen in a grocery store in the above stock image. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images; Peter Cade / Getty Images)

Young Not Stupid: Biden's Gaslighting Us on Shortages Because He's Terrified of 2022 Election

 By Cameron Arcand  October 21, 2021 at 11:59am
The following is an installment in a weekly series of commentary articles by Cameron Arcand, host of the Young Not Stupid interview series and a contributor to The Western Journal.

I was not surprised to be greeted by empty shelves at my local grocery store last weekend. Thankfully, they were few in number.

Still, my stomach turned when I realized this was only the beginning of what will likely be a months-long global supply chain crisis, and it will seep into nearly every aspect of the American consumer economy.

Even as the Biden administration has taken some steps to speed up the shipment process, such as collaborating with the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, it has dismissed the concerns of average Americans.

When White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the crisis on Tuesday, she sarcastically lamented supply chain delays.

The 7 Blood-Boiling Items Hidden Inside Biden's $3.5 Trillion Socialist Wish List

“The tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed,” Psaki quipped.

And let’s not forget Ronald Klain, President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, agreeing with economist Jason Furman’s comment that the current economic woes are “high class problems.”

“Most of the economic problems we’re facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn’t have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem,” Furman tweeted last week.

The fact that this is the mentality of top White House officials shows that they are not interested in addressing the concerns of everyday Americans, who may be struggling to obtain basic necessities like groceries and gas due to lack of inventory and rising prices.

For example, Procter & Gamble, which owns brands such as Crest, Gillette and Downy, announced that it will be increasing prices in order to fight back against inflation.

“We will offset a portion of these higher costs with price increases and with productivity savings,” CFO Andre Schulten said, according to Fox Business.

Bob Ehrlich: Mindlessly Reversing Trump's Policies Has Caused the American Carnage We're Suffering Though


The short version of the story is this: Even if you are lucky enough to find everything you need at the store, you might not be able to afford it.

In a poll conducted last week among 1,079 likely 2022 voters, 53.7 percent said they have recently dealt with delays and shortages of common consumer products. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 2.99 percentage points.

Have you seen empty shelves in stores?

The Biden administration is trying to gaslight the American people into believing the supply chain crisis does not really affect them.

That might actually be good news for conservatives. It shows that Biden is terrified of the political consequences of this problem.

The midterm elections are just around the corner, which makes empty grocery store shelves and sky-high gas prices ammunition for Republican strategists.

This is not “building back better.” Biden knows that, and he’s feeling the pressure with 2022 bearing down on him.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Conversation