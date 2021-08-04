Young Not Stupid: Conservatives Would Be the Real Winners if Sarah Palin Takes Down Sen. Murkowski

A great comeback can be amazing to behold, like the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI or the beloved Hostess Twinkie.

In 2022, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin might need to be added to the list.

Palin slowly fell off the political radar following her failed vice presidential bid in 2008, but she maintained a public presence with reality television shows and a short-lived media outlet.

Now, the fast-talking hockey mom is considering a new endeavor: primarying Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

“If God wants me to do it, I will,” Palin said at a Christian conference in July, according to USA Today.

Murkowski has established herself as a moderate willing to work with both sides.

But in the post-Trump era, we need conservatives in Congress willing to fight tooth and nail against the progressive agenda.

Palin would bring principled leadership to the table, along with the energy needed to match the current political climate.

But she’ll face some major challenges if she decides to throw her hat in the ring.

Murkowski is a political powerhouse in Alaska, winning 71 percent of the Republican primary vote in 2016 and 44 percent in the crowded general election.

Even when Republicans in Alaska attempted to oust her in 2010, she launched a successful write-in campaign that kept her in office.

In addition, Palin would not get to play the Trump card.

Primary challenger Kelly Tshibaka has already been endorsed by the former president, which could potentially win over a lot of Republican voters.

“You know, there’s a female Republican who’s already jumped in the race. Kind of the scary thing is that I’ve been in politics all my life, up in Alaska, and I’d never heard of her, so that made me hesitant,” Palin said of Tshibaka last month, according to USA Today.

While former President Donald Trump’s stamp of approval will certainly play a role in next year’s election, Palin would shake up the race in a major way.

She has significantly more name recognition than Tshibaka and could garner the enthusiasm to win the primary.

Palin’s moxie and background would give her an automatic leg up over the rest of the field, but it would ultimately be up to Alaskans to decide if she’s up for Capitol Hill.

