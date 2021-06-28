Path 27
Commentary
Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019, in Hollywood, California.
Commentary
Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Axelle - Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

Young Not Stupid: You May Have Seen Your Favorite Pols Tweet '#FreeBrittney' - Here's What It Means and Why They're Right

Cameron Arcand June 28, 2021 at 2:31pm
Path 27

The following is an installment in a weekly series of commentary articles by Cameron Arcand, founder of the conservative commentary website Young Not Stupid and a contributor to The Western Journal.

Britney Spears is no stranger to media attention, whether it’s hits songs that millennials love or her eyebrow-raising shaved head becoming a cultural marker of the 2000s.

But the pop singer’s latest moment in the headlines is regarding her deeply serious endeavor to end her conservatorship.

A judge in 2008 ordered that Spear’s father would be in control of the artist’s personal and financial decisions (a $60 million estate) as a result of mental health setbacks at the time, according to NPR.

The #FreeBrittney movement remained a niche topic until a February 2021 documentary titled “Framing Brittney Spears” about her seemingly hellish living situation popularized the cause.

Trending:
Biden's Agenda Being Stopped Cold by Trump-Appointed Judges, And Things Only Gets Worse for Joe from Here

Spears testified to California court on Wednesday about how she is perfectly capable of making her own choices.

“I’m not lying. I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested,” she said.

“Again, it makes no sense whatsoever for the state of California to sit back and literally watch me with their own two eyes, make a living for so many people, and pay so many people, trucks and buses on the road with me and be told, I’m not good enough.”

In her testimony, she alleges that her father and her management team forced her to perform on a 2018 tour, put her into an abusive rehab clinic and is even not allowed to get her IUD removed so she can have more children.

Should Spears' conservatorship end?

Conservatorships are typically intended for the elderly who have exhibited severe cognitive decline or for those will developmental disabilities.

Regardless of the reason, the conservator has a legal responsibility to ethically care for the person in question.

Even if only half of the singer’s claims are accurate, although the detail expressed in her testimony is persuasive, there would be a significant cause for concern.

Someone who is clearly able to lead performances and maintain a public presence would not need their life to be at the mercy of someone else, especially if their seemingly debilitating mental health struggles are no longer as prominent after 13 years.

The plight has caught the attention of both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, likely seeing this as an opportunity to show that they are in tune with pop culture.

Related:
Florida Concert Will Charge $1,000 for Unvaccinated Attendees While Charging $18 for Vaccinated

“#FreeBritney,” Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted Thursday.

Democratic California Rep. Barbara Lee took the opportunity to discuss her view on bodily autonomy, particularly referencing the singer’s IUD.

“Reproductive coercion is wrong — period. Everyone should have the freedom to make choices over their own bodies and reproductive care,” Lee tweeted.

Conservatorships are not meant for people like Spears’ — plain and simple.

As a fundamental American principle, personal liberty must be protected at all costs, and that includes making revisions to arrangements like conservatorships when necessary.

The court needs to end Spears’ conservatorship immediately, as it is long overdue.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Young Not Stupid: You May Have Seen Your Favorite Pols Tweet '#FreeBrittney' - Here's What It Means and Why They're Right
Poll: 57% of Texas Voters Disapprove of Biden's Handling of Immigration and Border Security
Convicted Felon Allegedly Takes Advantage of His Early Release, Guns Down Man in Front of His Kids
Protester Raises Perfect Sign as Kamala Visits Border - You Don't Need to Know Much Spanish to See the Brutal Message Here
Young Not Stupid: My Grandfather's Legacy of Living the American Dream Deserves to Live On
See more...

Conversation