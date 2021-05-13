Young Not Stupid: The Media Is Using the Liz Cheney Sideshow to Distract You from National Turmoil

The following is an installment in a series of commentary articles by Cameron Arcand, founder of the conservative commentary website Young Not Stupid and a contributor to The Western Journal.

There are many stories that only make headlines because they please the Beltway insiders and their lackeys, who foam at the mouth when reading overdramatized political gossip.

Alas, that is exactly the case with Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s removal as the House Republican Conference chair.

The average Republican voter or supporter of Donald Trump may be of the persuasion that Cheney does or did not vote in line with the party or in agreement with the former president while he was in office, but that is far from the case.

Cheney voted in agreement with former Trump’s position 92.9 percent of the time, according to the statistical analysis website FiveThirtyEight.

That brings us to New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is so far the only person that is running for the now-open position.

Stefanik has earned the endorsement of the former president, who is wildly popular among the GOP’s base, yet her voting record is actually less aligned with him compared to Cheney.

The same FiveThirtyEight voting tracker reveals that she only voted in agreement with Trump’s position 77.7 percent of the time, which is ruffling feathers among many populists.

But due to Cheney’s outspoken opposition to the former president, she was elevated to the level of martyrdom by establishment media outlets, with CNN dramatically displaying the following headline in all capital letters on its website Wednesday morning: “GOP OUSTS CHENEY.”

Do you care about Cheney being removed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 21% (4 Votes) No: 79% (15 Votes)

But we have to ask ourselves this question: Why do we care about the minority party’s third-ranking member in the House being replaced?

If you said it’s about getting rid of “RINOs” or “neoconservatives,” you would be sorely mistaken.

This is all establishment media manipulation to distract from the actual issues this country is facing under the Biden administration, and we are all taking the bait.

Regardless of whether someone thinks Cheney should have been ousted from her role or not, conservatives need to recognize how CNN, MSNBC and other establishment media outlets have weaponized the party’s ideological differences to further divide the party and turn off voters from it.

Between the self-righteous moderates and their Trump-loving counterparts, there is an entertaining cast of characters for the left-wing media’s latest reality television series: Keeping Up with the Republicans.

Republican infighting is certainly interesting to those who are lame enough to care (like myself), but it bears almost no significance to the average American.

Meanwhile, CNN and MSNBC could let the gas shortages in the southeast, a looming inflation crisis or the southern border dominate their coverage.

But they won’t, because it would actually cause Americans to rethink Biden as the patron saint of normalcy.

While pseudo-intellectuals can debate all day about what Cheney’s ouster means for the future of the Republican Party, democracy or whatever self-aggrandizing buzzword they want to use, it will not change anything.

They will only be playing into the hands of kingmakers who do not want you to see the actual issues impacting our nation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.