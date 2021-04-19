Young Not Stupid: The Self-Righteous Biden WH Has Done Incalculable Damage by Hitting the J&J Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a temporary pause in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is easily one of the worst decisions made by the Biden administration so far.

Six out of 6.8 million people who received the single-shot vaccination suffered blood clots, which translates to roughly 0.000088235294 percent of the many who got the vaccine.

This ridiculously low figure contradicts the president’s self-proclaimed “pro-science” coronavirus response.

Even former President Donald Trump called out the administration for its “terrible disservice” to the American people.

“The Biden Administration did a terrible disservice to people throughout the world by allowing the FDA and CDC to call a ‘pause’ in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” Trump said in a statement.

“The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary but now [its] reputation will be permanently challenged.

“The people who have already taken the vaccine will be up in arms, and perhaps all of this was done for politics or perhaps it’s the FDA’s love for Pfizer.

“The FDA, especially with long time bureaucrats within, has to be controlled. They should not be able to do such damage for possibly political reasons, or maybe because their friends at Pfizer have suggested it.

“They’ll do things like this to make themselves look important,” Trump added in the statement.

“Remember, it was the FDA working with Pfizer, who announced the vaccine approval two days after the 2020 Presidential Election.

“They didn’t like me very much because I pushed them extremely hard. But if I didn’t, you wouldn’t have a vaccine for 3-5 years, or maybe not at all.

“It takes them years to act! Do your testing, clean up the record, and get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back online quickly.”

Pfizer and Moderna are still available in the two-shot form and are both highly effective, but many people preferred to take the Johnson and Johnson vaccine due to the convenience of only having to get one shot.

While this was done out of an abundance of caution, the decision accidentally threw anti-vaxers a bone and gave people who were hesitant to get the vaccine unnecessary concern.

The self-righteousness of the new administration clouded their judgment to understand that it would have significant ramifications outside their sphere.

They made the assumption that most people have already made up their minds on getting the shot.

However, there are many Americans who have decided to wait longer out of concern that there would be negative implications of getting it earlier.

Bureaucrat-turned-celebrity Dr. Anthony Fauci expects that the vaccine will be available again by Friday, according to CBS News, but the damage may have already been done.

The public-private partnership between the previous administration and major pharmaceutical companies was arguably one of the greatest conservative solutions ever implemented in United States history.

While it still could take America across the finish line to herd immunity, the Biden administration now has a major messaging crisis on its hands to restore confidence in the vaccines.

