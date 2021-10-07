Young Not Stupid: As Trump White House Insider Turns on the Family, Remember This Big Red Flag

The following is an installment in a weekly series of commentary articles by Cameron Arcand, host of the Young Not Stupid interview series and a contributor to The Western Journal.

The phrase “White House tell-all” never ceases to make me roll my eyes.

But when I heard that one was forthcoming from Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary and chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump, something smelled fishy.

Her book, entitled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” supposedly provides scathing details about her time in the Trump administration and tells many tales smearing the former president.

Listen, I do not consider myself an ardent Trump defender by any stretch, unless it pertains to specific policies. Most of my readers who send me profane emails are aware of this, which brings me to my next point.

Grisham’s bizarre apology tour to promote her book, along with the content of the book itself, should be taken with a grain of salt.

The immediate red flag should be the establishment media’s fascination with Grisham. She gave an interview to CNN that sounds more like a confessional.

On the outlet’s morning show “New Day,” Grisham said she lied on television on several occasions in order to defend Donald Trump.

“I probably wasn’t,” she said when asked if she had been truthful in appearances on Fox News. “I can’t think of an example right now, I mean, and I regret that so much.”

Stephanie Grisham basically admits that she lied and receives no pushback from CNN pic.twitter.com/svSZNpxD1e — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 5, 2021

In a separate interview with Jake Tapper, she said she didn’t vote for Trump in the 2020 election and instead wrote in another candidate.

As for the book itself, it accuses Trump of having a serious temper and fostering a hostile work environment, according to The New York Times.

Grisham’s tell-all could be true, just like the many upbeat memoirs written by former Trump officials like Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Stephanie Grisham is a liar who lied on behalf of Trump for years, and also now everything she says is 100% true,” is an interesting and convenient position for the legacy media who are enjoying this book tour to take… https://t.co/cCr0bWpW5Z — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 5, 2021

Trump was a notoriously bombastic figure long before his stint in the White House, which all but guarantees that some people will have had negative experiences working alongside him.

This has little to do with loyalty, even though Grisham betrayed the trust of Melania Trump, who saw her as a confidant — it’s about her purpose.

Will anyone’s opinion of Trump change after reading her book? Nope.

Grisham is attempting to “un-cancel” herself in a media landscape that does not tolerate conservatives, especially if they ever came within spitting distance of the Trump administration.

She came clean but played dirty to cash in and come across as a conscientious defector, and it should not be taken seriously.

