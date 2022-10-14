Five people were shot and killed in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday evening.

A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody, The News & Observer reported.

Along with the five who were killed (one of whom was an off-duty police officer), two other individuals were hospitalized with injuries.

The suspect began shooting on the streets of a local neighborhood around 5 p.m. and continued for about two miles, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said, according to WTVD-TV.

He was arrested around 9:30 p.m.

WTVD reported that he had life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition on Friday morning.

Authorities did not clarify whether the shooter had been injured by officers or by himself. His name has not been released.

Those who were killed were Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres, 29; Nicole Conners, 53; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 34; and James Thompson, 16.

The two who were wounded were police officer Casey Joseph Clarke and Marcille Gardner, 59. Gardner is still in the hospital in critical condition.

On Friday morning, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, Patterson and Gov. Roy Cooper held an emotional news conference, according to another report from The News & Observer.

“My heart is heavy because we don’t have answers as to why this tragedy occurred,” Patterson said.

“We’re standing with you in this moment of unspeakable agony. Today we’re sad, we’re angry and we want to know the answers to all the questions. Those questions will be answered, some today and more over time,” Cooper said.

Cooper also thanked the officers who apprehended the shooter in a Thursday tweet.

“The swift and coordinated efforts of local and state law enforcement have the suspect in custody and we are thankful for their efforts. We mourn for the victims of this horrific and infuriating act of violence,” the governor wrote.

The swift and coordinated efforts of local and state law enforcement have the suspect in custody and we are thankful for their efforts. We mourn for the victims of this horrific and infuriating act of violence. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 14, 2022

“Right now I’m just confused, you know?” said Lavarius Thompson, a neighborhood resident. “Quiet neighborhood. … Just shocking.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.