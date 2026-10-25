Young Voters Who Helped Hand Trump White House Are Flocking Back to Dems for the Midterms: Poll

Young voters overwhelmingly supported Democrats in a Thursday poll after contributing to President Donald Trump’s victory during the 2024 presidential election.

Voters ages 18 to 29 favored Democrats over Republicans by a 63% to 26% margin, according to the 53rd Edition of the Harvard Youth Poll. Nearly half of young Americans, 49%, said their personal finances have worsened since the current administration began.

For the first time in the poll’s history, more young people expected to be worse off than their parents financially, according to the poll. Twenty-seven percent of respondents said they would be worse off, while 25% expected to be better off.

A majority, 63%, said their congressional vote will be a vote against Trump and his policies, according to the poll. Seventy-seven percent of respondents disapproved of Trump’s handling of the economy.

Only 9% of respondents said the U.S. was headed in the right direction, according to the poll.

The poll surveyed 2,024 individuals ages 18 to 29 between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 with a 2.61 overall margin of error.

Men under the age of 30 largely supported Trump in the 2024 election. A CBS News/Edison Research exit poll found that men ages 18 to 29 broke for Trump 49% to 47%, although overall voters in that age range favored former Vice President Kamala Harris.

What do you think is the biggest factor influencing young voters' shift towards Democrats? Discontent with Trump's policies Economic concerns Social issues Influence of media Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Discontent with Trump's policies 5% (5 votes) Economic concerns 26% (26 votes) Social issues 1% (1 vote) Influence of media 68% (69 votes)

TuftsNow polling found that 56% of young men voted for Trump in 2024.

The typical median age for a first-time home buyer in the U.S. is 40 years old, according to the National Association of Realtors. It takes the average borrower about 20 years to pay off their student loan debt, according to the Education Data Initiative.

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