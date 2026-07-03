'Young Washington' Delivers Revolutionary Hit for Angel Studios Honoring America's 250th Birthday

As Hollywood continues to slam American exceptionalism and vilify our Founding Fathers, it was a breath of fresh air to see Angel Studios deliver a patriotic tale about George Washington, just in time for America’s 250th birthday.

The Western Journal was supplied with an advance copy of the film, “Young Washington,” which follows our nation’s first president as he serves in the Virginia militia during the French and Indian War.

The landscape shots were stunning. From beautiful mountain ranges to breathtaking views of the frontier, you felt like you were riding alongside the cast members on horseback. The estimated $20 million budget was well spent.

The wardrobe and music choices perfectly matched the script, which had several time jumps depicting Washington’s time as a surveyor in the Ohio territory for the wealthy Thomas Fairfax.

Fairfax was played by conservative star Kelsey Grammer, of NBC’s “Frasier.” The colorful cast also included Ben Kingsley as Virginia Lieutenant Governor Robert Dinwiddie, and Andy Serkis from “The Lord of the Rings” as General Edward Braddock.

In the lead role, William Franklyn-Miller, 22, delivered his lines with confidence and poise, capturing the very essence of Washington’s youthful ambition. We’ll be seeing a lot more of him in the future, I think.

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The film mostly focused on Washington’s dream of getting a royal commission in the British army, yet after he attacked the French, he was defeated at Fort Necessity in 1754.

Both superpowers were grappling for position in the Ohio River Valley, and tensions were rising, leading to bloodshed.

At one point, the young Washington was scolded for starting the Seven Years’ War.

Even though we know how things ultimately turn out, it was difficult to see this larger-than-life figure who dominates American history suffer a great defeat. The loss, though humbling, was a learning experience for him. And therein lies the message of the movie.







His mother, Mary Washington, played by Mary-Louise Parker, invoked faith to encourage him, saying, “Failure is the tutor sent by God. If you don’t learn from it, you fail twice. If you do learn from it, you’ve earned wisdom.”

He later volunteered as aide-de-camp to General Braddock at the Battle of the Monongahela in 1755, as he had knowledge of the area from previous expeditions.

Washington was even suffering from a horrible case of dysentery at the time, but didn’t let that interfere with his duty to God and country.

According to the Mount Vernon website, Braddock’s force of 1,300 men was ambushed by French and native forces, with many senior officers dying.

As the soldiers panicked, it was Washington who rode back into the fray and reestablished order, with little regard for his own safety.

“Washington had two horses shot out from underneath him and his coat was pierced by four musket balls,” the website added. “Washington’s cool leadership helped many of the surviving soldiers to effectively escape the onslaught. Despite the British loss of 977 killed or wounded, Washington was lauded as the ‘hero of Monongahela.'”

The country needs more stories like this, especially as we approach our 250th year of independence. Narratives that honor self-sacrifice, duty, and commitment to an ideal represent the values that make America great.

All too often, we see films that shame the Founders or focus on their faults, rather than their sacrifices.

After beating the British in the Revolutionary War, they wanted to make Washington a king, but he refused! That alone is a measure of his character.

He was a man of honor, bravery, intelligence, and patriotism. This was something writer/director Jon Erwin captured perfectly, focusing not on any particular sins, but on his spirit, which would later help galvanize the New World.

The Lord must have been watching over Washington in battle, for it was divine providence that he would go on to lead the freest nation on earth, while relying on God-given rights to stave off tyranny and protect our precious freedom that still stands strong today. God Bless America.

The film comes out Friday, July 3.

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