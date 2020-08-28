This is absolutely horrific.

Three people were shot, two fatally, in an altercation following a minor traffic accident Monday in Georgetown, South Carolina, according to WBTW-TV in Florence.

Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, 23, of Moncks Corner, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the shooting.

There has been almost no national media coverage of the incident — likely because it does not match the media’s narrative of black people being the victims of racist white violence. Walters is black and the victims were white.

Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, had just purchased a house in Georgetown, according to WPDE-TV in Florence. She was selling some of her childhood furniture, but when she arrived at the house to meet the buyer, she realized she didn’t bring her keys.

Anderson called her stepfather, Nick Wall, 45, to bring her a spare set of keys.

As Wall turned into Anderson’s driveway, he was rear-ended by Walters, according to WPDE. (WBTW reported that both Wall and Anderson were in the car at the time.)

The accident was apparently minor, but instead of exchanging insurance information like a reasonable person, Walters allegedly grabbed a gun and opened fire.

Wall was hit in the head and torso, while Anderson was struck in the head.

A third individual, Paul McConnell, was shot at least once and bludgeoned in the head, but he is expected to survive, the Daily Mail reported.

Police said Walters fled into the nearby woods but was ultimately apprehended.

Following the deaths of her husband and daughter, Anderson’s mother, Kimberly Wall, posted a heart-wrenching message on Facebook.

“It is not an exaggeration or bias to say that two of the most genuine, loving, compassionate people in the world were taken from me on Monday. Were taken from their families and friends,” she wrote. “I am broken-hearted.”

This is a tragic loss of life caused by a wildly disproportionate response to the situation. There was no need for anyone to pull a gun in response to a minor traffic incident.

As shocking as it was, though, this incident has received very little attention from the mainstream media. It has been covered by local outlets, including the TV stations and Myrtle Beach Online, but major networks such as CNN and MSNBC and newspapers such as The Washington Post and USA Today have ignored it. The murders just don’t fit their narrative on race.

An investigation into a crash Monday afternoon that led to the fatal shooting of a man and his stepdaughter in Georgetown shows the shooter caused the collision, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.https://t.co/YVIDxwTeBu — WBTW News 13 (@WBTWNews13) August 28, 2020

Of course, the incident would be just as horrific if the races were reversed. But most likely, a race reversal alone would cause this to be front-page news across the country.

Stories like this, at their core, are local news: They’re tragic, yes, but they don’t really affect the nation as a whole.

However, stories of white-on-black crime routinely make national headlines because they fit the establishment media’s ongoing theme that white people, especially white police officers, are evil racists who hate minorities (even though the evidence really doesn’t bear that out).

Most homicide victims in the United States are killed by someone of the same race. When the races differ, however, a white person is far more likely to be killed by a black perpetrator than the other way around.

According to 2016 crime data from the FBI, approximately 81 percent of white homicide victims and 89 percent of black homicide victims were killed by someone of their own race. Only 8 percent of black victims were killed by white perpetrators, while 15 percent of white victims were killed by black perpetrators.

It is a double standard by the establishment media to publicize stories of white-on-black crime while ignoring stories of black-on-white crime. It perpetuates a myth of widespread racism in this country that leads to division and strife.

That’s not to say racism doesn’t exist in America. Of course there are racists in this country. And again, all murders are tragic, no matter the race of the perpetrator or victim.

But using certain deaths to make a political statement while ignoring others because they don’t fit a narrative is irresponsible and dangerous.

