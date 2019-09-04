Young Woman Uses Gun To Fend Off Group of 5 Men Attempting To Rob Her: Police

A young Houston woman shot and wounded at least one would-be-robber outside of her home early Tuesday morning, according to the police.

Lachelle Hudgins had just parked her car when it was approached by two men, KTRK-TV reported.

They tried to reach through her driver’s window and grab her purse, while the three others stood nearby, according to KTRK reporter Miya Shay.

“I couldn’t do anything except scream,” Hudgins said. “At one point, they told me to stop screaming, and he reached his hand inside my car.”

Before the thugs could swipe her purse, though, Hudgins acted quickly and snatched her firearm out of it.

She only fired two rounds, but that was enough to wound one robber and scare off the other men.

“It was all I had in my gun,” she explained. “I shot until I couldn’t shoot anymore.”

The wounded suspect underwent surgery and should survive. He is expected to face charges of aggravated robbery, pending an investigation.

Five men tried to rob a young woman this morning. They didn’t expect her to grab her handgun and fire. Today, she is unharmed, and at least one suspect is shot. Exclusive #ABC13 interview at 4:30 & 6. https://t.co/OW8oZoQTkQ #Hounews pic.twitter.com/IS8htwfx7t — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) September 3, 2019

A solitary, unarmed woman is an easy target, and these suspects definitely tried to take advantage of that.

There was no way for the police to get there in time, so it was all up to Hudgins.

“I saved my life,” she said.

I doubt these men would have attacked her if they knew she was armed, and guns often are the difference between life and death.

Even when thrust in such a situation, Hudgins was in a position to take action. In fact, she was prepared despite never thinking she would have to fight.

“I got the gun for that purpose, but I never thought I would really have to use it,” she said.

Many people assume that freak tragedy is just something that happens to somebody else until it happens to them. Thankfully, Lachelle Hudgins was prepared.

