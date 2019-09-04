SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Young Woman Uses Gun To Fend Off Group of 5 Men Attempting To Rob Her: Police

×
By Cade Almond
Published September 4, 2019 at 12:06pm
Print

A young Houston woman shot and wounded at least one would-be-robber outside of her home early Tuesday morning, according to the police.

Lachelle Hudgins had just parked her car when it was approached by two men, KTRK-TV reported.

They tried to reach through her driver’s window and grab her purse, while the three others stood nearby, according to KTRK reporter Miya Shay.

“I couldn’t do anything except scream,” Hudgins said. “At one point, they told me to stop screaming, and he reached his hand inside my car.”

Before the thugs could swipe her purse, though, Hudgins acted quickly and snatched her firearm out of it.

TRENDING: Journalist Deletes Anti-Trump Tweet After Realizing Obama Did the Exact Same Thing as Trump

She only fired two rounds, but that was enough to wound one robber and scare off the other men.

“It was all I had in my gun,” she explained. “I shot until I couldn’t shoot anymore.”

The wounded suspect underwent surgery and should survive. He is expected to face charges of aggravated robbery, pending an investigation.

Do you think more people should consider carrying a firearm?

A solitary, unarmed woman is an easy target, and these suspects definitely tried to take advantage of that.

There was no way for the police to get there in time, so it was all up to Hudgins.

“I saved my life,” she said.

I doubt these men would have attacked her if they knew she was armed, and guns often are the difference between life and death.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Predicts 'a Lot of Violence' as Dems Ramp Up Call for Gun Grabs

Even when thrust in such a situation, Hudgins was in a position to take action. In fact, she was prepared despite never thinking she would have to fight.

“I got the gun for that purpose, but I never thought I would really have to use it,” she said.

Many people assume that freak tragedy is just something that happens to somebody else until it happens to them. Thankfully, Lachelle Hudgins was prepared.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Cade Almond
Assignment Editor
Cade graduated Lyon College with a BA in Political Science in 2019, and has since acted as an assignment editor with The Western Journal. He is a Christian first, conservative second.
Cade graduated Lyon College with a BA in Political Science in 2019, and has since acted as an assignment editor with The Western Journal. He is a Christian first, conservative second.
Birthplace
Arkansas
Nationality
American
Education
BA Political Science, Lyon College (2019)







As Dems Unveil Trillion-Dollar Plans, California's 'Green New Deal' Experiment Looks Like a Bust
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Compares ICE to Slave Auction Blocks
Under New Plan, Big Tech Would Help Determine If You're Eligible To Own a Gun
Young Woman Uses Gun To Fend Off Group of 5 Men Attempting To Rob Her: Police
Dems Furious as Trump Admin Finds Billions for Wall, Sets Early Construction Date
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×