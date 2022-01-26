Critical race theory is critical race theory by any any other name.

Leftists are chameleons. Chameleons change colors to blend into the environment. In this way, they protect themselves and, at the same time, are camouflaged to lure in unsuspecting prey. Proponents of CRT have adopted the chameleon’s tactics.

In Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has spotted CRT in disguise. According to Newsweek, Youngkin, while explaining his executive order to ban critical race theory in schools, announced he had set up an email tip line where parents can report “divisive practices” in the classroom.

The Virginia teachers’ union is incensed, and they have accused Youngkin of intimidation. When a teachers’ unions lashes out against transparency, it should tell you something. Who watches the watchmen when it comes to the education of our children? In Virginia, it’s the parents’ turn.

It’s about time. Good for you Gov. Youngkin. Keep up the good fight.

According to Newsweek, Youngkin told conservative talk show host John Fredericks on Monday that the purpose of the tip line is for parents “to send us any, any instances where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected, where there are inherently divisive practices in their schools.”

In light of all of the uproar in Loudoun County leading up to Younkin’s election, one might guess that parent aren’t to happy with CRT. Far from it. When a parent finds out schools are teaching their children to hate one another based on the color of their skin, a lot of them get hopping mad. The one’s who don’t aren’t paying attention.

Younkin is leveling the playing field. If leftist school boards want to debate CRT or anything else, that’s well and good. Let the debates begin.

But they have been avoiding actual debate like a school kid avoids homework. The leftists know that in a public debate, CRT in any of its numerous guises — BLM, gender theory or the likes — will wither in the light of reason. Public debate used to be the core of public life.

The Best of Enemies, documented the debate between conservative William F. Buckley Jr. and leftist Gore Vidal. The men didn’t like one another — not even a little. But they were both smart and had actual reasoning behind their positions. They were men with opposing visions for America, and they were not afraid to hash it out in public.







Not so with the Virginia teachers’ union. James J. Fedderman, the president of the Virginia Education Association, criticized the tip line: “Barely two weeks into his administration, [Youngkin] has managed to sow chaos and division throughout the Commonwealth with his unconstitutional executive orders and poorly conceived ‘hotline’ designed to intimidate educators simply trying to do their jobs.”

Teachers intimidated for having to defend their positions to parents who may not agree with them? Scary stuff.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot of good teachers out there. But the good ones are just that, teachers — not political activists.

Macalauy Porter, a spokeswoman for Youngkin, said the tip line was set up as a “resource for parents, teachers and students to relay any questions or concerns.” Not all of these concerns, of course, will be viable. But some of them, especially considering the way parents were treated by the Loudoun County School Board, will be.







It’s not just Loudoun County either. Seven other school districts in Virginia have defied Younkin’s recent mask mandate ban, as reported in the National Review.

Numerous mainstream media claims that CRT is not taught in public school are garbage. In Virginia, such claims have been pushed back against by parents and, well, reality.

When Youngkin’s democratic opponent in the gubernatorial race, Terry McAuliffe, claimed that CRT was never taught in Virginia, he was lying. The claim was eviscerated when a Fox News investigation discovered that a radical CRT theory book had been recommended to all stakeholders in the public school system and CRT had been featured on the Virginia Department of Education website.

You can’t have it both ways, Mr. McAuliffe. Reality always wins.

But CRT isn’t going away anytime soon.

It is camouflaged in the shadows of new titles, such as “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.” It has already slithered its way into the monotonous world of bureaucratic mumbo-jumbo that may appear innocuous to those not familiar with edu-speak. CRT is a strategy developed by Marxist activists. It is designed to brainwash the masses with vacuous pleasantries that act as a virus of hate.

Beware. The advocates of hate love camouflage. They consider your children as the choicest of prey. They are sitting in wait in our classrooms.

Don’t fall for it. Keep your eyes wide open.

