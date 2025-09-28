Youth Football Coach Jailed After Cops Say He Shoved a 7-Year-Old Opposing Player to the Ground in a Fit

Police arrested a hot-headed youth football coach after he allegedly shoved a 7-year-old from another team to the ground in New Milford, Connecticut.

Assistant coach Daniel Fazio, 38, was charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree breach of peace, and risk of injury to a child, according to WFSB-TV in Hartford, Connecticut.

After posting a $20,000 bond, Fazio was released from jail.

The incident happened at New Milford High School on Sept. 21, when Fazio’s team, the Bulls, played against the the Water-Oak Youth Football Team, according to the Hartford Courant.

After a play, Fazio reportedly shoved a player to the ground, after which Fazio and another assistant coach began to argue, according to Lt. Katherine M. Relyea from the New Milford Police Department.

He was arrested that same day, according to The Register Citizen in Torrington, Connecticut.

A youth football coach was taken into custody after he allegedly shoved a 7-year-old on the opposing team to the ground. He is facing multiple charges. MORE: https://t.co/7wsQxK70Y5 pic.twitter.com/9uXWY3jbDK — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) September 23, 2025

That afternoon, the New Milford Bulls Organization announced that Fazio was no longer a coach.

“The behavior of one individual is not representative of the sentiments, moral compass or values of the entirety of the program,” the statement read in part.

Fazio’s spokesman released a statement on his behalf, calling the current narrative about him “both skewed and fabricated,” according to The Register Citizen.

“As long standing members of this community, as professionals and as a family, we would never harm a child,” Fazio’s statement said. “It is disheartening that in today’s environment individuals can be deemed guilty before having the opportunity to share their side of the story.

“We intend to vigorously fight these allegations and look forward to our day in court. In the meantime, we respectfully ask that our family’s privacy be honored, that false narratives cease and that the public keep in mind there are always two sides to every story — our side will be fully heard in court.”

Fazio is set to appear in court on Oct. 2.

Although no injuries were reported in the incident, the New Milford Bulls apologized in its statement.

“We as an organization are deeply disturbed by the actions that transpired by our former assistant coach,” the statement said. “We are deeply sorry to the children that were affected.”

