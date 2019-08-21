SECTIONS
Youth Football League Designs 'Thin Blue Line' Uniforms To Show Support for Police Officers

By Kayla Kunkel
Published August 21, 2019 at 8:46am
A youth football league in Missouri discovered a creative way to display their support for local law enforcement officers, gaining the attention of thousands of people across the country.

The “Thin Blue Line” represents police officers as a line of defense between chaos and order, according to Oxford.

Often depicted on a black-and-white flag, the symbol has become more prominent as the Blue Lives Matter movement, which began in 2014, has gained popularity across the country.

Since then, people have proudly displayed the “Thin Blue Line” flag as a way to show their support for police officers. Recently, the Harrisonville Youth Football League also adopted the flag in a unique and memorable way.

John Baker, president of the league, told The Western Journal that students from second to seventh grade are able to be a part of their league.

At the beginning of each fall season, the players on the seventh-grade team design the new jerseys.

“We started 4 years ago allowing a group of the 7th grade boys help give design ideas,” Baker told The Western Journal. “Then the coaching staff of that grade gives them 3 choices based on their ideas.”

This year, the boys chose to feature the “Thin Blue Line” on their jerseys, nodding to two of their coaches who also serve as police officers.

The Harrisonville Youth Football League designed new jerseys featuring the “Thin Blue Line.” (Courtesy of John Baker)

The Harrisonville Police Department posted pictures of the league’s new jerseys and thanked them for the support.

“They look amazing and we’re so thankful for the show of support,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Best of luck this year boys!”

People across the country have commented on the police department’s post, commending the league for the new uniforms; the post itself has been shared over 11,000 times.

Baker said the local community’s response has been overwhelming.

“I know that it may have not been fully supported but the overall reaction and support has been great,” he said.

When asked if league coaches find it important to establish respect for police officers as an important value, Baker told The Western Journal, “Our coaches always try to instill good values and morals to our players.”

