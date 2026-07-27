Youth Pastor Arrested After Driving 104 MPH in 40 MPH Zone, Killing Daughter in Crash 5 Seconds Later: Police

A Florida youth pastor was arrested after an alleged drunk driving incident near West Palm Beach that took the life of his 8-year-old daughter.

WPEC reported 38-year-old Joel Isaias Leiniz was arrested after an investigation into the crash that took place Jan. 17.

When he appeared in court last Monday, Circuit Court Judge Hafele asked, “When was the last time you held outside employment?”

Leiniz told him January. “I resigned to spend more time with my family,” he responded after the judge asked if he’d been fired.

Leiniz was driving that evening with three children in his 2017 Audi Q7. He told investigators he was going from a church concert to a Mexican restaurant. He recalled trying to change lanes when another vehicle appeared in front of his. He swerved, going 104 miles per hour in a 40-mph area.

He crashed into a concrete pole and was taken along with his children to a nearby hospital.

His daughter, Zoe, was pronounced dead at 10:46 PM, about 50 minutes after the crash. Investigators gathered data showing the father hit the brakes two seconds before impact. They concluded he was driving with a “willful and wanton disregard” for the safety of others.

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A toxicology report showed Isaias Leiniz’s blood alcohol level was between .081 and .083. Florida’s legal limit is .08.

He has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter and is currently released on bond.

A GoFundMe has been set up to remember his 8-year-old daughter and support the rest of the family.

It reads, “The Leiniz family experienced a devastating car accident that forever changed their lives. As they continue to heal both physically and emotionally they are also grieving the unimaginable loss of their beloved daughter, Zoë. There are no words that can fully capture the depth of this sorrow, yet we trust that God is near to them in this season of heartbreak.”

Defense attorney Anthony Genova spoke at Isaias Leiniz’s hearing about another recent loss for the family, as his wife Sasha died of cancer a week before the crash, saying she “died a slow death of cancer and he was the sole caretaker, which depleted his savings.”

A separate GoFundMe was set up for supporting the daughters’ education after the death of Sasha. “In lieu of flowers, we would like to invite you to donate to an Educational Fund for Joel and Sasha’s three beautiful daughters (Esperanza, Zoë, and Izabel). Sasha loved her daughters fiercely and this is a beautiful way to honor her memory — investing in the future of her girls.”

“The money from the educational fund will be used to help cover any educational expenses the girls may encounter now and in the future including school field trips, school supplies, and any extracurricular costs.”

What an absolute tragedy through and through.

Putting the details together, it looks like a man lost his wife, fell into the grip of alcohol, then made a bad decision, allegedly one that took his daughter’s life.

It’s a very sad reminder of how heartbreak can drag us down when we are vulnerable.

Vices provide temporary relief when we are faced with sorrow, but that’s the enemy’s temptation.

Prayer and faith in God provide the viable path toward healing.

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