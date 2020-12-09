YouTube announced Wednesday it will ban content questioning the outcome of this year’s presidential election.

The video platform said in a blog post that it will now start removing content “alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.”

YouTube linked its decision to the fact that Tuesday was “safe harbor” day in the election calendar. Current law requires that Congress recognize electors chosen by this day in states where all election disputes are resolved, according to USA Today.

Rudy Giuliani, the lead attorney for the campaign of President Donald Trump, said the date’s importance can be overstated and that it is “not unprecedented for election contests to last well beyond December 8.”

“Despite the media trying desperately to proclaim that the fight is over, we will continue to champion election integrity until (every) legal vote is counted fairly and accurately,” he said, according to USA Today.

Trump’s campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud and irregularities in states that include Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The president tweeted Tuesday that he has no plans to abandon his battle.

There is massive evidence of widespread fraud in the four states (plus) mentioned in the Texas suit. Just look at all of the tapes and affidavits! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020



Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states. These affidavits constitute evidence of fraud, but the allegations have yet to be proven in court. The legal action is ongoing.

In announcing its new policy, YouTube said that while seeking to stifle what it called misinformation, it has also tried to be fair.

“We also disallow content alleging widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of a historical U.S. Presidential election,” it said in the blog post. “However in some cases, that has meant allowing controversial views on the outcome or process of counting votes of a current election as election officials have worked to finalize counts.”

But in YouTube’s view, enough is enough.

“Yesterday was the safe harbor deadline for the U.S. Presidential election and enough states have certified their election results to determine a President-elect,” the blog post said. “Given that, we will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, in line with our approach towards historical U.S. Presidential elections.

“For example, we will remove videos claiming that a Presidential candidate won the election due to widespread software glitches or counting errors. We will begin enforcing this policy today, and will ramp up in the weeks to come. As always, news coverage and commentary on these issues can remain on our site if there’s sufficient education, documentary, scientific or artistic context.”

Many railed against the new policy on social media.

Anyone who supports YouTube’s effort to censor content, or any other company currently enjoying 230 protection doing the same, is anti-free speech and a Communist. And yes, I will say that to your face. There are ZERO reasons for “publishers” to censor content. — Scott (@VAPuckHead) December 9, 2020

Hitler attempted to rewrite history. YOUTUBE wants to censor real time, factual court cases involved in the election. Section 230 should not apply to them https://t.co/boI8eN8BvQ — Ryan Hansen🇺🇸 (@hansenryan7) December 9, 2020

@youtube so now you are going to censor content that discusses election fraud? There are several cases in court so you’re saying that content creators can’t talk about that? Did you have policies on the alleged Russian collusion? No? You’re a publisher. — Tony Seegers (@TonySeegers) December 9, 2020

YouTube is owned by Alphabet Inc., which is the parent company of Google.

