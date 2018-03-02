YouTube Bans Video Exposing Liberals Making Death Threats

Google is following Facebook’s lead in censoring conservative voices by taking down a YouTube video of an Antifa mob chanting death threats.

The video of a public protest was posted by controversial alt-right writer Mike Cernovich, who also tweeted the notice he received from YouTube saying that his video was banned and his account temporarily penalized.

.@TeamYouTube banned a video that reported on ANTIFA chanting death threats. This was a video recording of a public protest in D.C. pic.twitter.com/9yHMnrDFOq — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) March 1, 2018

“Upon review, we’ve determined that it violates our guidelines,” the notice read.

Jeff Giesa, an entrepreneur and investor, retweeted Cernovich’s post and asked, “Can you blame folks for skepticism of social platforms’ fairness?”

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

Antifa chanted death threats outside of @Cernovich's party. It was captured on video, updated on YouTube… and censored. What is @TeamYouTube thinking? Can you blame folks for skepticism of social platforms' fairness? https://t.co/x5a0aComqH — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) March 2, 2018

This is not the first time conservative material was censored Friday.

Christian satire site The Babylon Bee was “fact checked” by Snopes on Facebook, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

After finding that the article “CNN Purchases Industrial-Sized Washing Machine To Spin News Before Publication” was false, Facebook threatened that “Repeat offenders will see their distribution reduced and their ability to monetize and advertised removed.”

“Snopes has ‘fact-checked’ several of our articles before,” editor Adam Ford told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “But this is the first time Facebook has used that to threaten us with reduced reach and demonetization.”

Facebook has since apologized and claimed the warning was a mistake, according to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Do you think social media platforms are purposefully silencing conservatives? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“There’s a difference between false news and satire,” Facebook said in a statement. “This was a mistake and should not have been rated false in our system. It’s since been corrected and won’t count against the domain in any way.”

RELATED: 10 Tweets About Billy Graham’s Death That Show Liberal Intolerance

These are just the latest censorship efforts of social media sites. Recently, Google tried its own form of gun control.

The search-engine giant censored any search results related to the word “gun” in its shopping section.

Any combination of words that used the term “gun” was censored until late Tuesday, leading to completely unrelated terms being impacted as well.

The full-fledged censorship ended up docking results for terms such as “glue gun,” “Guns and Roses” and even the word “burgundy.”

The search restriction was eventually lifted for the word late Tuesday, according to Breitbart News.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.