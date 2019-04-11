YouTube Bans Video Revealing Anti-Semitism at University

Political filmmaker Ami Horowitz tweeted Thursday that YouTube had banned his video displaying several examples of anti-Semitism at a UNC and Duke conference.

“My new video has been banned by Youtube! @ UNC and @ DukeU sponsored open antisemitism! Filming at a major conference on campus antisemitism was all caught on film! This is truly shameful! Please share,” Horowitz tweeted.

WATCH:

Horowitz posted the video Wednesday, but 20 minutes later found that YouTube had censored it. Shares, comments and view numbers were all disabled, Horowitz told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The video, which The Daily Wire posted Wednesday, shows Horowitz attending the conference “Conflict over Gaza: People, Politics, and Possibilities,” which University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University hosted. The conference took place from

A YouTube spokesperson told The Daily Caller News Foundation that YouTube did not remove Horowitz’s video, but it “erroneously had some features removed” and that after an appeal, the video was “re-reviewed and all features were reinstated.”

In a statement provided to The Daily Caller News Foundation, the YouTube spokesperson said, “With the massive volume of videos on our site, sometimes we make the wrong call. When it’s brought to our attention, we act quickly to correct it. We also offer uploaders the ability to appeal actions taken on their videos and we will re-review the content.”

However, Horowitz provided The Daily Caller News Foundation with a screenshot of YouTube’s initial reasons why they had restricted his video. In the email, YouTube indicated that his video was restricted because it contained hate speech.

The video itself shows Horowitz interviewing students at the conference in efforts to show that the conference displayed anti-Semitism.

“This was a major conference with hundreds of students, professors, and administrators, who spent the weekend bashing Israel and white washing the terrorist organization, Hamas,” Horowitz said in the video. “If it only stopped there.”

Horowitz interviews various students and faculty throughout the video, asking them if Jewish money controlled American government policy. Multiple persons are heard in the video saying that Jewish money does control American policy.

Horowitz also questioned people over anti-Semitism taking place in New York, to which one woman replied in the video, “Blacks have a lot of also reason to be angry at Jews right now.”

The video also includes footage of a singer on stage telling the assembled crowd, “This is my anti-Semitic song,” to which the crowd responded with laughs. “Think of Mel Gibson,” the singer said before encouraging the audience to join him in song.

“Let’s try it together, because I need your help. I cannot be anti-Semitic alone,” the singer said, before singing, “Oh! I’m in love with a Jew.” The crowd joined in to sing repeatedly, “I’m in love with a Jew.”

“You look beautifully anti-Semitic,” the singer told the crowd.

