YouTube CEO Backs WHO, Vows To Remove Posts That Go Against Group's Recommendations

By Jack Davis
Published April 25, 2020 at 7:12am
Sparking cries of censorship, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has announced that the platform will remove any content that contradicts the embattled Word Health Organization’s health guidance.

In an interview with CNN earlier this week, Wojcicki talked about how YouTube is policing content related to the coronavirus.

“We also talk about removing information that is problematic,” she said.

“Of course, anything that is medically unsubstantiated. So people saying, like, ‘take vitamin C,’ you know, ‘take turmeric,’ like, ‘those are — will cure you.’ Those are the examples of things that would be a violation of our policy.

“[A]nything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations would be a violation of our policy. And so ‘remove’ is another really important part of our policy,” Wojcicki added.

“Recently there was a theory that 5G was causing coronavirus symptoms,” she said, referring to a disproven theory linking the new wireless communication technology to the coronavirus.

Because no health authority supported that theory, Wojcicki said, discussion of it is banned from YouTube.

The WHO has been under fire from President Donald Trump and others for allegedly helping China hide the truth about the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump has frozen U.S. funding for the WHO.

Wojcicki’s comments drew howls of protest on Twitter:

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee flayed YouTube for relying on the WHO when it has had issues supplying accurate information during the coronavirus outbreak.

Do you think this is censorship on the part of YouTube?

“It is alarming that @YouTube now relies on the @WHO’s biased recommendations to decide what video content to take down,” she tweeted. “The @WHO gave inaccurate information about the spread of the virus, still parrots Chinese propaganda, and fought @realDonaldTrump’s China travel ban.

“If Big Tech companies plan to police speech surrounding COVID-19, they need to rely on honest and objective experts. History repeats itself and @WHO has proven to be untrustworthy promoters of Chinese propaganda.”

Also this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook would consider posts calling for participation in protests against government orders to stay at home “harmful misinformation.”

A Facebook spokesperson said that events would be taken down from the platform when they violate state laws or “guidance.”

“Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook,” the spokesperson told The Hill. “For this same reason, events that defy government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
