YouTube Kicks Bongino Off Platform for Anti-Mask Stance; Same Day, CDC Updates Its Masking Guidance

 By Jack Davis  January 18, 2022 at 6:19am
An illustration of how the ever-mutating coronavirus has been accompanied by ever-mutating rules regarding who can say what came last week when a conservative commentator was punished for his talk about masks on the same day federal officials nibbled away at past comments in support of cloth masks.

On Friday, commentator Dan Bongino was hit with a suspension from YouTube, apparently for calling masks “useless.”

YouTube did not reveal which words triggered the one-week suspension, according to the U.K. Daily Mail. Bongino was also demonetized for 30 days, the Daily Mail reported, meaning his videos won’t collect revenue from advertising.

YouTube’s COVID-19 policy bans content criticizing masks,  according to The Hill.

Under YouTube’s policy, whatever it was that Bongino said was rated a  “strike.” Another violation within 90 days would be strike two, and a third one in the next 90 days would trigger permanent removal.

Does the left look for reasons to silence conservatives?

The Bongino Report Twitter account later shared a tweet that said Bongino had been suspended for daring “to question the mask fascists.” It copied an email Bongino sent YouTube that branded the Google-owned platform “tyrannical” and “free speech-hating” as well as other less printable thoughts.

In the email, Bongino promised that when he was back from time out, he would “immediately post content on why masks have been totally ineffective in stopping this pandemic. I dare you to do something about it.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, published a Twitter post comparing the YouTube decision to the news that DirecTV would no longer carry the conservative One America News network and Twitter’s move to ban vaccine scientist Dr. Karl Malone.

Bongino’s punishment apparently for castigating masks came on the same day that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its information about cloth masks, saying that “some types of masks and respirators provide more protection to the wearer than others.”

“Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection,” the CDC wrote, while saying that “a respirator may be considered in certain situations and by certain people when greater protection is needed or desired.”

One of its “key messages” is that Americans should “wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.”

The inconsistent nature of the rules is such that no ban appears to have been issued last month when CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen trashed cloth masks, according to the Independent.

Speaking of the then-upcoming Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities, she said, “I would say that if you choose to go, make sure that you’re vaccinated and boosted, make sure that you’re wearing a mask, even though it’s outdoors, if there are lots of people packed around you, wear a three-ply surgical mask.”

“Don’t wear a cloth mask,” she said.

“Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There’s no place for them in light of Omicron. And so wear a high-quality mask, at least a three-ply surgical mask,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




