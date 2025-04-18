As a new father, I’ve learned to tread carefully through the colorful world of children’s programming, where “innocent” content can hide sinister agendas.

“Ms. Rachel,” or Rachel Griffin Accurso, a beloved figure for toddlers, is one such Trojan Horse. She has crossed a dangerous and unnecessary line by platforming the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Simply put: Why are infants being fed war narratives?

And now Accurso, whose YouTube personality is known for her sing-songy lessons, could be getting a few new listeners… from the Department of Justice.

According to the New York Post, StopAntisemitism has called for a DOJ probe, alleging Ms. Rachel’s social media posts spread “propaganda” by focusing solely on Gaza’s suffering while ignoring Israeli victims. They correctly argue that this isn’t neutral storytelling — it’s highly selective.

The group claims she’s acting as a foreign agent, a serious charge. Her Gaza-focused fundraiser last May raised $50,000 but drew ire for sidelining Israeli children. Save the Children doesn’t operate in Israel, yet Ms. Rachel didn’t clarify this, as StopAntisemitism has previously chronicled.

This is hardly her first controversy. Just last year, she faced backlash for a “pride month” video, alienating swathes of parents who wanted apolitical content.

Why does she keep pushing divisive issues on preschoolers?

Israel faces existential threats—rockets, terror tunnels, and a global PR war. Ms. Rachel’s one-sided posts amplify Gaza’s narrative, often tied to Hamas’s talking points, while Israeli kids in bomb shelters get no mention.

Parents understandably feel betrayed. They let Ms. Rachel into their homes, trusting her to be a safe space. Instead, she’s farming our kids to propagandists trying to reshape their worldview before they can even spell “peace.”

The danger lies in her reach. Millions of toddlers watch her daily. A generation subtly fed anti-Israel sentiment could grow up with skewed moral compasses, questioning Israel’s right to exist.

Her defenders call it “empathy,” but empathy doesn’t cherry-pick victims. Israeli children endure trauma, too. Why does Ms. Rachel ignore them? Her silence speaks louder than her posts.

The requested DOJ probe call isn’t overreach; it’s a wake-up. If she’s echoing foreign narratives, intentionally or not, that’s a problem. Kids’ shows shouldn’t be battlegrounds for adult wars.

Parents implicitly trust brand-name stars like her. That trust is sacred, not a tool for activism. A child’s screen time shouldn’t double as a soapbox.

And yet, Accurso’s response is almost as infuriating as the propaganda.

Just days after that Post report regarding the DOJ broke, Accurso seemingly doubled down on Instagram, having the audacity to claim that “rights are not just for some children.”

Her childish response to the backlash dodges accountability. If she’s truly for all kids, why not highlight Israeli suffering too? Her Gaza fixation tells another story.

This sets a precedent. If Ms. Rachel can politicize toddlers’ content, what’s next? Iran’s plight? China’s Uyghurs? Kids need nursery rhymes, not newsreels.

I’m not saying ban her, but she must stop. Parents are watching, and they’re angry. Kids deserve better than being pawns in her activism.

Ms. Rachel, stick to songs. Leave Gaza to the grown-ups. Our children aren’t your megaphone.

