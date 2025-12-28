Share
BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 1: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks during a press conference regarding new gun legislation at the Bloomington City Hall on August 1, 2024 in Bloomington, Minnesota. Walz is thought to be on a short list of potential Vice Presidential running mates for Democratic Presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

YouTuber Nick Shirley Exposes Alleged Somali Daycare Center Which Reportedly Reaped $4,000,000 From Taxpayers

 By Harold Hutchison  December 28, 2025 at 4:21pm
YouTuber Nick Shirley posted video Friday showing multiple purported Somali-run day care centers in Minnesota, including one which reportedly received $4 million in taxpayer funds, which did not immediately appear to have any children there.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the FBI would surge additional agents to Minnesota to investigate allegations of fraud raised on social media, including by Shirley. Shirley, for example, posted a photo of one purported day care center, which displayed a banner identifying it as “The Greater Learing [sic] Center.”

“We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day,” Shirley claimed in a viral X post Friday. “Like it and share it around like wildfire! [It’s] time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable!”

The accompanying 42-minute video shows Shirley attempting to visit multiple centers that reportedly received state funds, in many cases not finding children. Likewise, KSTP reported that the Quality Learing Center had 95 citations for violations from one Minnesota agency from 2019 to 2023.

Assistant United States Attorney Joe Thompson suggested Dec. 18 the amount of suspected fraud in Minnesota’s Medicaid program had reached over $9 billion.

A number of state employees also accused Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota of engaging in “systemic” retaliation against whistleblowers who warned of the fraud schemes as the Justice Department moved to prosecute multiple federal cases. Walz then admitted the state “attracts criminals,” but demanded that Somali residents not be demonized during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The Treasury Department is investigating allegations that some of the proceeds from the scheme went to the radical Islamic terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Harold Hutchison
