Zach Bryan's 'Free Palestine' Shirt Also Contained a Second Message - It Doesn't Help His Case

Objectively speaking, country music star Zach Bryan is just a better musician than rapper Macklemore. Objectively speaking, Bryan’s music is just better than Macklemore’s. And objectively speaking, Bryan is a much bigger deal in his respective field than Macklemore ever was.

But in another way, Bryan is exactly the same as Macklemore.

Both men are entertainers who’ve apparently decided that supporting Hamas terrorists was the next best logical step for their careers.

(To be fair, Macklemore probably needs it more than Bryan.)

Macklemore, if you’ll recall, threw a hissy fit that the owner of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (Robert Kraft), had asked the rapper to refrain from sloganeering “Free Palestine.”

The anti-Semitic cabal naturally latched onto Macklemore after this, resulting in the first bit of relevance for Macklemore since 2013.

What do you think about Zach Bryan's 'Free Palestine' shirt? It's a political statement It's just for attention It's a contradiction I don't care about celebrity politics Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It's a political statement 31% (8 votes) It's just for attention 15% (4 votes) It's a contradiction 0% (0 votes) I don't care about celebrity politics 54% (14 votes)

And, naturally, Macklemore seized on this notoriety to book a “Free Palestine” tour that, conveniently, skips over stopping anywhere near the West Bank.

Given that one of Macklemore’s more popular songs (“Same Love”) is basically an LGBT rap anthem, that’s probably a smart move.

But, of course, if one overrated entertainer is getting outsized attention, another is probably right behind them.

Bryan fulfilled that when he — also at Gillette — had his Saturday concert. It probably doesn’t take Nostradamus to figure out what Bryan was wearing that night.

Country star Zach Bryan wearing a “Free Palestine” shirt at his Gillette Stadium show in Massachusetts. The stadium is owned by Robert Kraft, who gave Ed Sheeran an ultimatum to drop rapper Macklemore or face ban from major stadiums. https://t.co/VutE7BWPD8 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 3, 2026

Yup. “Free Palestine.” How brave.

But eagle-eyed observers noticed something else about Bryan’s pro-Palestinian shirt, namely a second part to that “Free Palestine” slogan.

It was actually a Free Palestine/Appeal to Heaven shirt. Which is…interesting https://t.co/C5QIKntlZx — Appodlachia (@appodlachia) October 3, 2026

So the entirety of Bryan’s shirt read, “Free Palestine… Appeal to Heaven.”

And for the unaware, “Appeal to Heaven” is actually heavily associated with Christianity. In fact, the disgraced Southern Poverty Law Center described the “Appeal to Heaven” flag (which began as a Revolutionary War flag) as a symbol of “Christian supremacy,” whatever that means, coming from the SPLC.

So… which is it, Bryan? Is that shirt supposed to be a far-left symbol supporting Hamas terrorists? Or is that shirt supposed to be a far-right symbol supporting “Christian supremacy”?

Because from this writer’s perspective, there’s really only two explanations for Bryan’s peculiar shirt — and neither exactly helps his case.

The first possible explanation is that Bryan is trying to subvert a Christian phrase/symbol on behalf of Palestinians. Given the timing and venue of this stunt, there’s a real possibility that this is what actually happened.

The other possibility is that Bryan is trying to be “politically moderate” so as not to alienate his fans. He’s trying to “both-side” the issue.

And both explanations, frankly, are pretty cowardly. If you’re going to support Palestinians, do it unequivocally and stop trying to subvert Christian teachings to say something it’s not. All you’re going to do is alienate the Muslim pro-Palestinians and Christian fans.

If this is Bryan trying to be a cultural moderate? Well, not sure how to break this to him, but the first part of his vapid shirt is plenty politically charged as it is. You’re not going to defang that venom by saying you’re doing this in the name of Christ.

Whatever the explanation, it’s probably safe to say this about it all: Bryan’s probably not winning over any new fans with this revelation.

Oh, well.

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